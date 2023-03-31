SEI and Philadelphia Phillies Team Up to Strengthen Connections Across Communities and Industries

PHILADELPHIA and OAKS, Pa., June 14, 2023

Strength of Legacy is the Courage of the Future

PHILADELPHIA and OAKS, Pa., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) and the Philadelphia Phillies today announced a multi-year strategic partnership that underscores the organizations' shared commitment to pushing boundaries that affect positive change.

A leading global provider of technology and investment solutions and "Official Partner of the Philadelphia Phillies," SEI is teaming up with the reigning 2022 National League Champions as the company executes its focus on three key strategic areas of talent, culture, and growth. Highlights of the partnership include:

  • Brand awareness: Increased market presence to drive client engagement and growth
  • Making an impact: Events to promote volunteerism and charitable giving in support of the local community and initiatives, including an annual, co-branded fund to support athlete-driven initiatives
  • Fintech meets baseball: Hackathon competition to drive innovation with SEI and the Phillies' Baseball Operations team, including workshops, speakers, and networking opportunities
  • Art meets baseball: Collaboration to commission a mural by a local artist that ties into Philadelphia's culture and tells the story of the organizations' commitment to creativity and new ideas
  • Teamwork: Wiffle ball tournament at SEI's headquarters with the Phillies, emphasizing teamwork, inclusion, and fun as critical cultural elements

Ryan Hicke, SEI's CEO, said:

"The Philadelphia Phillies organization is rooted in relentless determination to succeed and a deep caring for the community—and those cultural synergies are a true representation of SEI's values. Courage is in our DNA, and we're proud of the dedication our employees, clients, and shareholders have demonstrated in rooting for us.

"The loyalty of Philadelphia sports fans runs deeps, bringing global communities together to achieve and celebrate success. We're excited to partner with the Phillies to get loud with telling our story and using our industry positions as power to make a greater impact and drive growth."

David Buck, Philadelphia Phillies' Executive Vice President, added:

"SEI has proudly supported the Philadelphia region and global communities for more than a half-century, forging connections that put passion into action and drive growth for the financial services industry.

"Their commitment to challenging traditional thinking and embracing change reflects the heart of the Phillies organization in delivering for our teammates, fans, and communities. We're thrilled to welcome SEI to the Phillies family, and we can't wait to build brave futuresSM together."

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of March 31, 2023, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

