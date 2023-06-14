PR Newswire

Seven customers honored at Pure//Accelerate 2023 as leaders in their use of Pure Storage among 11,500+ global customers

LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Pure//Accelerate® 2023, Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced the winners of its third annual Pure Storage Breakthrough Awards. The Awards recognize Pure Storage customers displaying extraordinary innovation, creativity, sustainability, business breakthroughs and overarching success using the Pure Storage portfolio of offerings.

Customers including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Scottish Government Agriculture and Rural Economy, Nissan Australia, Johnson Controls, Health 2030 Genome Center, WiseTech Global, and Innovapost were selected among more than 11,500 of Pure Storage's global customers as leaders across five core categories: G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time), Cloud Champion, Data Warrior, Change Maker, and Sustainability.

This year's award recipients include:

Hear from this year's Breakthrough Awards winners:

"An ongoing challenge for us is that our infrastructure is constantly evolving. With our previous storage infrastructure, we were more reactive than proactive, but Pure Storage has allowed us to turn this around." –Neill Smith, Head of IT Infrastructure, The Scottish Government ARE Directorate

"We win contracts to manufacture critical parts because we consistently deliver superior products at speed and scale with an incredibly low rejection rate. The performance and stability we get from Pure Storage is integral to that reputation." –Nathan Kennett, National Manager of Infrastructure, Nissan Australia

"It's essential that our entire business runs on the same scalable infrastructure so we can measure the success of every product and service using consistent metrics. As a cloud-agnostic Kubernetes storage solution that integrates with every major platform we use, Portworx is perfect for the job." – Suresh Mothikuru, VP of Technology, Platform Engineering and Reliability Engineering, Johnson Controls

"Thanks to Pure Storage, analysis data are available 10 times faster on the platform used by researchers and clinicians, and the transfer speed to the customer site has been multiplied by two. Researchers can analyze the data stored on our interface in real time without having to download it themselves, and diagnose patients more quickly and easily." – Arnaud Hungler, IT Manager, Health 2030 Genome Center

"With Pure Storage, we can automate the provisioning, management, and monitoring of our shared storage for workloads. This has significantly reduced the time it takes to bring our products and services to production." –Brett Shearer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Architect, WiseTech Global

"We've been able to reduce our data center storage costs and environmental footprint while taking on heavier workloads and delivering superior technology services to every Canadian citizen with Pure Storage and Wipro. To put these figures into perspective, the energy savings we've seen are equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 126 homes or 216 non-electric cars." –Nish Anjaria, Technology and Information Lead, Innovapost

Learn more:

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition:

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure Storage P Logo, Pure//Accelerate, Evergreen, Evergreen//Forever, Evergreen//One, FlashBlade, FlashArray, FlashArray//X, FlashArray//XL, FlashArray//C, ActiveCluster, and the marks on the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Pure Storage Inc. Trademark List can be found at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-recognizes-customers-driving-innovation-in-third-annual-breakthrough-awards-program-301850412.html

SOURCE Pure Storage