PR Newswire

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK: MRES) ("Institute of Biomedical Research" or the "Company"), a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions, is pleased to share the following update:

The sustainability division of M2Bio Sciences, M2Enviro, is delighted to announce its ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainable packaging with the development of its ground-breaking product, Hempcelium™. This biodegradable and eco-friendly packaging solution, made from hemp and mycelium, has gained significant public interest throughout the R&D process due to its positive environmental impact and the growing demand for sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics. Furthermore, M2Enviro is looking to open more R&D pipelines to explore different classes of mycelium composite materials and their applications.

The packaging industry is facing a critical need for sustainable solutions in response to the rising demand for environmentally friendly packaging and growing consumer awareness of the detrimental effects of single-use plastics. Despite this demand, the industry still heavily relies on non-biodegradable materials. It is imperative to find innovative and eco-conscious alternatives that can meet the changing requirements of businesses and consumers. M2Enviro acknowledges this urgent challenge and is committed to greatly expanding its research and development initiatives to explore novel types of mycelium composite materials for the development of sustainable packaging solutions.

One such example of a new R&D pipeline is that of heat-pressed mycelium composite materials. Subjecting mycelium composite materials to heat and pressure increases the density of the material and changes the orientation of the fibers in the material into the same plane. The resulting material generally exhibits significantly higher mechanical strength and durability than non-heat-pressed mycelium composite materials that are just dehydrated. Applications for such a material range from furniture, interior design applications, or building materials.

"We are very proud of Aidan and the M2Enviro team. In such a short period, they have engineered a smart composite material that is ready for prime time. The addressable market is massive, and we look forward to capturing our fair share. Out with plastics and in with Hempcelium™" - said Jeff Robinson, Institute of Biomedical Research CEO.

Aidan Price, Managing Director of M2Enviro, emphasizes the importance of M2Enviro's mission, stating, "Our goal at M2Enviro is to revolutionize the packaging and material industry by providing innovative solutions that address the environmental challenges we face today. Hempcelium™ is just the beginning of our journey. We believe that by exploring different classes of mycelium composite materials, we can unlock new opportunities and applications that will further contribute to a greener future."

In addition, M2Enviro is pleased to announce it will be launching a Pilot Project to test the capabilities of Hemp in soil remediation. Soil remediation is the process of restoring contaminated or degraded soil to a healthier and more productive state. Hemp can absorb and accumulate high levels of heavy metals, pesticides, solvents, and other pollutants from the soil. The roots of hemp plants can reach deep into the soil, secreting enzymes that aid in breaking down and converting contaminants into less toxic forms. Furthermore, hemp is also effective at atmospheric carbon sequestration. It can absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, converting and storing it as organic carbon, to aid in the fight against climate change by offsetting greenhouse gas emissions. This, in combination with its rapid growth rate and ability for high biomass production, makes it a strong candidate for use in biotechnological applications such as biomaterials. M2Enviro is using hemp in our biodegradable and sustainable Hempcelium™ packaging solution, an alternative to petroleum-derived packaging products. M2Enviro's Hempcelium™ is a product engineered for the future and a circular economy.

M2Enviro's commitment to sustainability and its innovative approach to mycelium composite materials are poised to reshape the packaging and material landscape. By continuously pushing the boundaries of research and development, M2Enviro remains at the forefront of creating environmentally friendly alternatives that meet the growing demands of a conscious consumer base.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions, that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, Liviana™ brands as well as artificial intelligence powered nutrition products and solutions under the M2Biome brand. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink: MRES)

www.m2bio.co

Media Contacts:

[email protected]

+27 72 333 2148

Find M2Bio™ on social media

Facebook : M2Bio

Instagram : M2bio.Sciences

LinkedIn : M2Bio

Twitter : @M2bio

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences to include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mres-m2enviro-expands-rd-efforts-to-explore-diverse-classes-of-mycelium-composite-materials-for-commercialization-301850735.html

SOURCE Institute of Biomedical Research Corp.