CHICAGO, June 14, 2023

Combines sustainability strategy, services and purpose-built software to help companies achieve their decarbonization goals

CHICAGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) today announced decarbonization consulting services and purpose-built technology designed specifically for the commercial real estate industry. The offering, Decarbonization Strategy, helps corporate real estate owners and investors understand their carbon footprint and develop a data-driven investment roadmap to create and protect value across their real estate portfolio. This service is powered by Carbon Pathfinder, JLL's new SaaS technology that provides investment planning insights to support carbon reduction goals.

"JLL has quickly grown our Sustainability Services business to over 1,000+ subject matter experts. Combining this local technical expertise with unique technology, we can effectively and quickly guide companies through their entire decarbonization pathway," said Guy Grainger, Global Head of Sustainability Services & ESG at JLL. "This offering provides a quick, step-by-step process for organizations to manage risk and unlock value on real estate portfolios across asset classes and geographies."

Carbon Pathfinder is the latest innovation developed in-house by JLL Technologies (JLLT), the technology division of JLL. It is a dynamic decarbonization planning technology that forecasts climate transition risk for investors and occupiers to plan capital projects and evaluate return on investment. Producing insights at both the portfolio and individual building level, Carbon Pathfinder allows companies to assess performance against science-based targets, create actionable decarbonization plans and use data to inform prioritization and capital allocation decisions.

"Sustainability is no longer an option, it's a necessity and in many cases a government mandate," said Sharad Rastogi, CEO of JLLT's Work Dynamics Technology group. "Making investment decisions is a complex process and calculation. That's exactly why we built this agile technology. Carbon Pathfinder allows decision makers to explore various decarbonization scenarios and determine which ones will maximize their sustainability investment—while minimizing their risk. When combined with our consulting, valuation and leasing advisory services, it's a unique and powerful solution."

Decarbonization Strategy is just one piece of JLL's end-to-end sustainability suite based on a plan-act-manage framework that enables transformational change across the built environment value chain. These solutions are purpose-built for commercial real estate and supported by JLL's hundreds of years serving and leading the industry.

JLL will host a webinar, Routes to Decarbonization: Find the Right Path for Your Real Estate, on Tuesday, June 27. A panel of experts will share their perspectives, learnings and best practices on how to develop a solid decarbonization strategy, including real world examples. Media and the public are welcome to register and attend.

About JLL
For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 103,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Contact: Allison Heraty
Phone: +1 312 228 3128
Email: [email protected]

