MongoDB University partners with Women Who Code, MyTechDev, and Lesbians Who Tech & Allies to certify 700 developers

Partnership with LinkedIn Learning and Coursera makes MongoDB University content widely available to upskill millions of new learners

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced new education partnerships and initiatives to enable and empower future developers through education and help close the widening software-development skills gap globally. To ensure the training is accessible to more developers globally, MongoDB has established distribution partnerships with Coursera and LinkedIn Learning, both with networks of millions of global learners. And, to ensure that developers from traditionally underrepresented groups have an opportunity to gain skills with MongoDB Atlas, new partnerships with Women Who Code, MyTechDev, and Lesbians Who Tech & Allies will provide free certification to 700 developers. In addition to these partnerships, the MongoDB for Academia program now offers new benefits for educators such as free MongoDB Atlas credits and certifications. MongoDB University is releasing new online learning courses to reskill database administrators and professionals that use SQL—a querying language for relational databases—on how to take advantage of non-relational database technologies. To start learning with MongoDB University, visit learn.mongodb.com .

Whether it's to compete against incumbents in their market or aggressively go after new opportunities, organizations across all industries are digitally transforming themselves by building their own software. However, despite the increased importance of developers to a company's success, there is a lack of software engineers to meet this growing demand. Software developer roles are ranked as the number-one profession in the 2023 Best Jobs Report from U.S. News & World Report, which takes into account median salary, current job openings, and long-term demand. The backbone to every application is the database, and the choice of which database to use has a direct impact on not only the success of an application, but also how fast it can be built, deployed, and continually updated. Tens of thousands of customers and millions of developers rely on MongoDB every day as their preferred database to power applications because of its flexible data model, speed to deploy new features, and performance at scale. MongoDB has been named as one of the most desired database technologies for aspiring developers who are learning to code since StackOverflow introduced databases as a category in their Annual Developer Survey in 2017. The new initiatives announced today make it possible for new developers across the globe to quickly learn and become certified using MongoDB in order to build a wide variety of modern applications across high-demand industries:

Since refreshing MongoDB University last November, more than 50,000 developers per month have taken advantage of the free, ungated courses with more than 600 individuals becoming MongoDB certified professionals .

"At MongoDB, we love developers and are pleased to provide free, on-demand educational content for new learners and professional developers who want to expand their existing skill sets on the learning platform of their choice," said Raghu Viswanathan, Vice President, Education, Documentation, and Academia at MongoDB. "Along with providing a free and frictionless learning experience via our website, we're excited to partner with LinkedIn Learning and Coursera to distribute our content to meet more learners where they are and partner with non-profit organizations to help train individuals from traditionally underrepresented groups."

"Our goal is to empower diverse women to excel in technology careers with more than half of our 343,000 members identifying as software engineers," said Alaina Percival, CEO at Women Who Code. "MongoDB is one of the most popular database options for building modern applications, so we're thrilled to help our members get certified using the official MongoDB University course curriculum."

"There is a huge demand for software development skills among African youth, but many don't have access to inputs needed to master coding with a focus on enterprise technologies," said Wilberforce Oshinaga, Director at MyTechDev. "Getting students MongoDB certified in Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa will boost their knowledge and help them start or grow their careers."

