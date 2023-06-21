%3Cb%3EVIZIO%3C%2Fb%3E (NYSE: VZIO) today unveiled a Peacock Preview experience, offering episodes of popular titles from NBCUniversal on VIZIO’s streaming app, WatchFree+. For a three-week period, VIZIO viewers can enjoy a preview of more than 16 popular Peacock titles and connect directly with the Peacock app to discover even more entertainment available through the premium subscription service.

Starting today, in the Movies & TV category of the WatchFree+ programming guide, users will have free access to select episodes of fan favorites in the Peacock Preview Channel, including:

A Friend of the Family

Bel-Air

Below Deck Adventure

Below Deck Down Under

Below Deck Mediterranean

Dr. Death

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

The Traitors

Vanderpump Rules

Plus, more

With this launch, VIZIO also introduces Content Connections, a new interactive feature that offers users a seamless way to move between VIZIO’s WatchFree+ environment and popular subscription services. During Peacock Preview viewing, users are presented with intuitive messages and a direct connection to watch additional episodes and entertainment in the Peacock streaming app.

“As the exclusive home to the Peacock Preview channel, our millions of WatchFree+ viewers have access to a world-class collection of hit shows, originals, and beloved Peacock titles,” said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President, Platform Content & Partnerships at VIZIO. “This industry-leading launch brings together great content and an engaging user experience thanks to Content Connections that make it easier for viewers to discover more of the shows they enjoy most.”

“Providing opportunities for consumers to discover Peacock’s programming is integral to our continued growth,” said Annie Luo, Executive Vice President, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development, Peacock. “As a brand, we’re always looking for innovative partnerships that can help audiences build a stronger connection to our content, and through VIZIO’s Content Connections we can both introduce viewers to our series and give them a way to connect to Peacock with ease.”

For a limited time, the Peacock Preview experience will be featured on the VIZIO Home Screen and accessible on channel 196 of the WatchFree+ programming guide.

WatchFree+ is like cable TV, but streaming and free. With hundreds of channels and thousands of popular on-demand TV series and movies, there is something for everyone.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

About Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Hollywood’s biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal’s unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language, and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

