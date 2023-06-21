Informatica (NYSE: INFA), the enterprise cloud data management leader, announced its intent to acquire Privitar bringing advanced access controls and remediation for data privacy and security to Informatica's AI powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform. Privitar is a UK-based data management access and privacy software provider that powers organizations to democratize the ethical and safe use of data across enterprises. The company's modern data access management solution builds collaborative workflows and policy-based data privacy and access controls into data operations.

Data access management has emerged as a critical solution to help users create, enforce, and monitor data policies as hybrid and multi-cloud environments proliferate. A comprehensive data access management solution allows for the automation of secure, auditable, and regulatory-compliant access to data assets, unlocking the power of data democratization. Adding Privitar's data access management and privacy solution to the IDMC platform supports critical, high-growth use cases around cloud analytics, governance, data mesh, and data marketplace.

Amit Walia, Chief Executive Officer at Informatica, said, “Data governance and responsible use of data is a growing priority for large businesses, but too often requires trading off agility and self-service. With Privitar's data access management and privacy capabilities integrated into IDMC, customers can deliver best-in-class data governance, access, policies, and compliance empowering better data-driven decision-making and business outcomes. I’m excited to welcome the Privitar team to Informatica.”

As customers look to democratize the use of data further into their organization, the ability to easily control access, protect data and enforce policies has become a critical need. By leveraging the power of its CLAIRE AI engine combined with Privitar’s data access management capability, Informatica IDMC can automate the application of policy-based privacy and access controls, and help accelerate the use of governed and trusted data across the organization.

Jason du Preez, Chief Executive Officer at Privitar, said, "We are thrilled about the opportunity to join Informatica and integrate our solution into their market-leading data management cloud. Together, we will further our mission of empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their data by providing a unified, secure, and scalable solution for data access and privacy. Joining Informatica will enable us to better serve our customers with an integrated data management stack delivering a complete data governance solution with security and privacy intrinsic to the platform. As part of Informatica, we can accelerate our innovation, enhance our capabilities, and expand our reach.”

Financial details of the prospective acquisition were not disclosed. The acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023. In order to include a discussion of this transaction, Informatica is rescheduling its previously announced Investor Day, initially planned for September 5, 2023, to a later date in 2023. Details will be announced soon.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life. For more information, visit www.informatica.com.

