The 2023+USA+TODAY+Wine+%26amp%3B+Food+Experience is embarking on a nationwide tour from August through November, celebrating local cuisine and culinary leaders across the country. The USA TODAY Wine & Food Experience, produced by USA+TODAY+NETWORK+Ventures, the events division of Gannett+Co.%2C+Inc. (NYSE: GCI) kicks off on Saturday, August 12 in Detroit%2C+MI.

USA TODAY Wine & Food Experience is a culinary event for food enthusiasts as well as wine and spirit connoisseurs. Additional cities and event dates include Louisville%2C+KY August 19; Nashville%2C+TN August 26; Palm+Desert%2C+CA September 9; Raleigh%2C+NC September 16; Jacksonville%2C+FL September 23; Naples%2C+FL September 30; San+Francisco%2C+CA October 14; Indianapolis%2C+IN October 21; Las+Vegas%2C+NV October 28 and Phoenix%2C+AZ November 4.

"The USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures team is thrilled to produce the USA TODAY Wine & Food Experience and to see the excitement it brings to our local communities," said Jason Taylor, President of USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. "These events are incredible showcases for each city's rich culinary scene -- providing attendees with an unmatched experience and the chance to discover new flavors, connect with talented chefs and create lasting memories."

Jared Bobkin, Culinary Director of Ventures Events, leads the culinary efforts of the USA TODAY Wine & Food Experience, collaborating with restaurants and chefs to curate unique dining experiences to ensure an exceptional culinary journey for all attendees. Chef Bobkin has extensive expertise in the food service industry, including working in top restaurants and competing in culinary competitions including Fox's Hell's Kitchen.

“The best way to connect people is by sharing great food and beverages,” said Chef Bobkin. “We’re excited to be part of this wonderful event that curates unique culinary experiences and celebrates the local food and the talented chefs who bring those flavors to life.”

Tickets to the USA TODAY Wine & Food Experience are available at WineAndFood.USATODAY.com. General admission tickets include a tasting cup and unlimited food and beverage samples (while supplies last) beginning at 1:00 p.m. at all events. VIP admission tickets to the event include a tasting cup, access to the VIP Lounge and unlimited food and beverage samples (while supplies last) beginning at 12 noon at all events. At the Detroit experience, tickets will include unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages, with wine and spirits drink tickets available for purchase at the event.

Restaurants and eateries are invited to showcase their culinary offerings at the USA TODAY Wine & Food Experience. To learn more and participate in the event, please visit WineAndFood.USATODAY.com%2FParticipate.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses and alcohol brands seeking to reach an engaged audience of culinary enthusiasts. To learn more about sponsoring an event, please visit WineAndFood.USATODAY.com%2FSponsorships.

