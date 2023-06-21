RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) celebrates its 30th anniversary today. The Company was founded in Bermuda in 1993 as an underwriter of property catastrophe and specialty reinsurance and has evolved into a leading global property, casualty and specialty reinsurer with platforms in seven countries and $9.2B in gross written premium in 2022.

Kevin J. O’Donnell, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “When RenaissanceRe was founded 30 years ago, our goal was to bring a renaissance to the underwriting of property catastrophe reinsurance. While we have grown and diversified over the decades, we have stayed true to this vision of being the best underwriter and our mission of matching desirable risk with efficient capital. At the same time, we have built the scale and capabilities necessary to broadly serve the needs of our customers. We are deeply appreciative of the long-standing support from all of our partners who make it possible for us to fulfill our purpose -- to protect communities and enable prosperity.”

Mr. O’Donnell continued, “To the more than 700 RenaissanceRe employees around the world, thank you. We could not have achieved all we have over the last three decades without your dedication and the unique culture that you all continue to foster. This is an exciting time for RenaissanceRe as we continue to grow our company in one of the most attractive reinsurance markets in our history. I look forward to all that we will accomplish together.”

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements made in this Press Release, including any statements regarding any future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plan and any objectives for future operations, reflect RenaissanceRe’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the factors affecting future results disclosed in RenaissanceRe’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613676502/en/