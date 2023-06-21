Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced Tyler Prince as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Alliances & Channels, starting July 5, 2023. Prince will be responsible for leading Snowflake’s global channel and partner business to drive increased growth, collaboration, and customer-centric innovation across the Data Cloud ecosystem.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of cloud, services, technology, and data partners and Snowflake-offered programs that enable both customers and partners to make the most of their Snowflake deployment. With Snowflake Marketplace, customers have access to a variety of data, data services, and applications across industries to enhance their internal data with third-party data for better business decisions. Programs like Powered by Snowflake empower partners to build, market, and operate applications in the Data Cloud. The Snowflake ecosystem centers on building successful practices to help businesses, and their customers, drive increased growth and innovation.

“Snowflake’s vast ecosystem of partners are absolutely essential to our mission of mobilizing the world’s data,” said Chris Degnan, Snowflake Chief Revenue Officer. “I’m thrilled to welcome Tyler to Snowflake. His deep industry relationships and extensive experience leading exponential growth across the channel will accelerate our partner enablement and go-to-market strategy globally.”

Prince joins Snowflake with more than 30 years of experience delivering transformational capabilities to partners and customers around the world across many industries. From 2013 through April 2023, Prince served as Executive Vice President of Alliances and Channels at Salesforce, driving customer success and sales through the Salesforce global community of consulting partners, digital agencies, ISVs, and resellers. Prior to that, he served as global Oracle practice leader at PwC. Prior to PwC, Prince held various management positions at Oracle, PeopleSoft, IBM, and Andersen Consulting. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for 1871 and American Cancer Society. Prince holds a B.A. in Economics from University of Illinois.

“Customers are at the heart of everything Snowflake does, and the Snowflake Partner Network is a world-class example of how delivering choice in the tools and solutions available to customers drives our customers’ success,” said Prince. “I look forward to continuing to grow the Snowflake ecosystem, engaging more deeply and broadly with partners to accelerate their own businesses.”

Comments on the news:

“The longstanding relationship between AWS and Snowflake has enabled customers to optimize their data investments to grow and thrive, and our recently expanded collaboration reinforces our commitment to these customers. We look forward to supporting even more customers innovate and shaping the future of businesses everywhere with Tyler’s experience and leadership.” - Ruba Borno, Vice President of Worldwide Channels & Alliances at Amazon Web Services

“Tyler Prince is a great choice to lead the Snowflake partner business. Tyler’s leadership in driving the ecosystem transformation and incredible growth at Salesforce was impressive, and he is noted as a visionary ecosystem leader. Snowflake’s Data Cloud offering is challenging how some of the world’s largest organizations access, leverage, and share data today. Snowflake’s partner ecosystem is a key part of its business strategy and represents an enormous opportunity for deep ecosystem integrations and collaboration.” - Steve White, IDC Program Vice President of Channels and Alliances

“Together, Deloitte and Snowflake have helped organizations around the world solve the common challenges of cloud modernization and achieve transformational business insights with data faster. Tyler’s expertise driving partner sales and customer success through the ecosystem will surely drive our organizations to continue to thrive, together.” - Matt Wallbrown, Deloitte, Global Lead Alliance Partner

Learn more

Learn more about Snowflake+Partner+Network.

Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 590 of the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of April 30, 2023, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614363903/en/