IntelliTrans Receives 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

This award profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain

ATLANTA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans, a leader in global multimodal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, announces being named a winner of a 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. These awards profile innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain. IntelliTrans was chosen for its supply chain project with a global manufacturer of paper & forest products. With IntelliTrans’ supply chain execution and visibility platform in place, this large lumber producer can focus on the strategic side of its business and let the technology handle its day-to-day freight management.

"From demand planning and forecasting to implementing the ultimate in warehouse automation, the past 12 months have seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt, and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “That’s why it’s important today’s supply chains run on collaboration. Companies partnered to implement each other’s software and technology and work smarter together. And, it's these partnerships that have enabled many supply chain organizations to better manage inventory, reduce costs, retain employees, track data and analytics, and build resilience for whatever disruptions may lie ahead.”

“IntelliTrans is pleased to receive the 2023 Top Supply Chain Project award for its work with a global manufacturer, which gained efficiencies that allowed the company’s logistics team members more time back in their busy day,” says Ken Sherman, President of IntelliTrans. “Using the IntelliTrans TMS at the manufacturer to automate processes has resulted in $3.65M savings while the IntelliTrans Global Visibility Platform delivers $5M in savings.”

IntelliTrans automates transportation processes at the paper & forest products manufacturer. It helps the manufacturer readily identify and leverage viable freight opportunities—something it wasn’t managing efficiently with its manual systems. IntelliTrans also provides sensors inside of silos to provide visibility on when replenishment is needed. By having IntelliTrans audit and pay freight bills, this manufacturer has saved over $4.8M dollars.

Go to https://sdce.me/av7r0h to view the list of Top Supply Chain Projects winners. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards for upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About IntelliTrans Global Multimodal Supply Chain Solutions
IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company (: ROP), provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by IntelliTrans’ cloud-based Control Tower (Global Visibility Platform℠) and IntelliTrans TMS (Transportation Management System), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides seamless shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. President Ken Sherman was named one of the top 10 Influential Leader by Railway Age magazine readers. Learn more at our website, linked here.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Media Contact for IntelliTrans:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR (M1PR.com)
404.421.8497
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1NzcxNyM1NjQ2MDQ5IzIyMzI3MTY=
IntelliTrans.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.