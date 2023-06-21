ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global market leader in conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, today introduced its powerful new DIALOG® UVHF wireless microphone system that combines class-leading flexibility, Power over Ethernet (PoE) simplicity, Dante technology and up to 350 usable frequencies to offer professional-quality audio conferencing, video collaboration and sound reinforcement for any size room.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614122795/en/

ClearOne’s DIALOG® UVHF wireless microphone system debuts at InfoComm 2023 in Booth# 3061. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new system is being unveiled at InfoComm 2023 in Booth# 3061 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

“The new DIALOG UVHF system offers businesses and institutions a flexible wireless microphone system that can address varying types of audio pickup needs for rooms of virtually any size. With up to 350 available frequencies across 160 MHz of RF range, the system also eliminates any interference or connectivity issues,” said Derek Graham, CEO of ClearOne. “Now corporate boardrooms, training rooms, college lecture halls, courtrooms and other multi-use venues can ensure excellent audio excellent audio pickup quality and meet varying pickup needs with the simplicity of PoE that enables installation virtually anywhere through a single CAT6 ethernet cable.”

“ClearOne’s free support for system design and remote commissioning makes it easier than ever to outfit any presentation space with a professional-quality multi-function audio pickup solution,” Graham added.

The DIALOG UVHF system allows integrators, room designers and meeting hosts to address a wide range of audio pickup needs through five lavalier, lanyard and headset-type body microphones, two handheld microphones, a boundary microphone and three gooseneck microphones for podium use. Powering the microphones is simple and efficient, as all models use the same 12-hour off-the-shelf Li-ion battery that can be charged via USB-C or an optional eight-bay network-connected charging dock. Firmware updates can be done over the network, while the transmitters charge.

The Dante-enabled system includes an eight-channel Dante Access Point to ensure optimal signal transmission and system reliability, while an optional DIALOG UVHF Dante interface provides eight Euroblock balanced analog outputs, including mixed output, USB audio output and eight GPIOs. The lightweight plenum-rated access point provides versatile mounting options for wall, ceiling, tabletop or pole mounting, including VESA mount holes.

The DIALOG UVHF is the only system with a wireless access point that delivers antenna redundancy and diversity, with dual antennas providing spatial and polarization diversity that helps maintain high audio quality in harsh environments. A wired ethernet connection adds the ability to connect management software to the access point via a web browser. Secure RF connections are created using full-time standards-based FIPS 197 AES-256 encryption.

ClearOne’s solutions are designed to support all leading collaboration platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, GoToMeeting, Zoom and WebEx.

Click+here to learn more about the full power and value of ClearOne’s DIALOG UVHF wireless microphone system.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614122795/en/