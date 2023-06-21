BALTIMORE, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (: NOC) continues to enhance the functionality of AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) with new performance upgrades that will extend the range and add advanced capabilities following the completion of Full Rate Production lot one to the U.S. Marine Corps. While in production, G/ATOR has proven to be an agile expeditionary air defense capability suitable for air base defense. Based on the success of the fielded systems, new performance upgrades that will extend the range and capability are planned for next year for the Multifunction radar systems in production.



“The advanced functionality significantly increases the range of the current system, enhances cruise missile defense capability and establishes G/ATOR as the most agile ground-based surveillance and integrated fire control system available today,” said Melissa Johanson, director, advanced land sensors, Northrop Grumman. “We are committed to outpacing modern adversary threat systems for partner and allied forces with advanced surveillance and fire control capability.”

G/ATOR combines five of the Marine Corps’ single-mission radars into one multi-mission system for total air and missile defense surveillance. This provides a new level of protection and situational understanding for warfighters and enables them to make better decisions when it matters most. The Marines Corps has been granted funding from Congress for eight additional G/ATOR systems. To date, 21 of the awarded 46 Northrop Grumman systems have been fielded.

G/ATOR is one piece of the solution providing joint forces with an operational picture and deep breadth of data to operate in today’s contested environment, in support of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 strategy.

Northrop Grumman successfully completed Full-Rate Production Lot One of G/ATOR and will deliver 46 awarded systems to the Marine Corps. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

