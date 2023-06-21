Precipio's Omnia™ Methodology Enables Diagnosis of MDS With Peripheral Blood Instead of Bone Marrow Biopsy

Use of HemeScreen® technology enables diagnosis without the need for painful, invasive sampling

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. leveraged its proprietary HemeScreen Cytopenia panel as part of the diagnostic process for molecular identification of driver mutations in a patient with a history of transfusion-dependent anemia and experiencing progressive weakness and neurological symptoms. The findings point to an underlying myeloid stem cell disorder, including a myelodysplastic syndrome and possibly a higher-grade myeloid neoplasm.

A major advantage in the case work-up using the Omnia methodology was the ability to detect these driver mutations using only a peripheral blood sample and not requiring a further bone marrow biopsy to confirm pathology suspicions. This enabled a more comprehensive and rapid result for the clinician to act upon to manage patient care.

In this case, the detection of ASXL1 and WT1 mutations are associated with a poor prognosis, further reinforcing the need for accuracy and speed in this case work-up.

“Providing a comprehensive diagnosis with minimally invasive sample procurement is critical to informing treatment decisions,” said Ilan Danieli, Precipio CEO. “Not only does this enable our lab to deliver a rapid diagnosis, but greatly improves patient compliance from those who would otherwise need a more invasive, follow up bone marrow biopsy to confirm results.”

About Precipio

Precipio has built a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technology developed within academic institutions and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide, as well as proprietary products that serve laboratories worldwide. Through its collaborations with world-class academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics and treatment, Precipio offers a new standard of diagnostic accuracy enabling the highest level of patient care. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com.

