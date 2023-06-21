Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today revealed+a+new+paint+scheme for racing legend Jimmie Johnson’s iconic No. 84 Chevrolet in partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Helmed by the seven-time NASCAR champion, and sporting a fresh take on Carvana’s signature blue palette just in time for summer, the No. 84 Chevrolet will make its holiday weekend debut on July 2, 2023 in Grant Park, ahead of one of the biggest racing events of the year.

Jimmie Johnson and Carvana Reveal New Paint Scheme for Chicago Street Race (Photo: Business Wire)

“A brand new paint scheme in time for Chicago’s hottest event of the summer is very fitting," said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. "In the spirit of #NoFinishLines, Jimmie’s return to the track with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has been both momentous and nostalgic, and we’re excited to champion these qualities in the latest design of the Carvana No. 84 Chevy.”

Carvana is proud to provide continued support to Johnson as he joins a stacked lineup of racing legends and newcomers alike, to usher in Chicago’s debut street race this year, just as it has done over the last two INDYCAR seasons.

“I’m really looking forward to the Chicago Street course,” said Jimmie Johnson. “Since they announced this event it has been circled on my calendar. Our new Carvana paint scheme is really cool as well, it’s a fresh look and they did a great job with the design. For the last two years all I’ve really done in INDYCAR is race on street courses so I am hoping that experience on this type of course is helpful and translates over to the NASCAR side. This course is a clean slate to the series, the city and NASCAR are putting a ton of effort into making this a huge weekend and a great experience. I’m looking forward to it.”

Fans can access their first look at the newly+outfitted+race+car+here, and on all of Carvana+Racing’s social channels.

About Carvana

Carvana is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

About LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for drivers Noah Gragson and Erik Jones, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson in 2023. Richard Petty “The King” serves as team ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing (GMS), which currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS in 2012, Gallagher and Mike Beam, team president, have shared incredible success. GMS Racing captured the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships and the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.

