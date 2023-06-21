Priority to Participate in Premier Breakthroughs 23

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (Priority), which built a platform for unified commerce that delivers integrated payments and banking at scale, will be in attendance at Premier, Inc.’s Breakthroughs 23 Conference, June 20-22 in Nashville. As a conference sponsor and preferred+provider of electronic payables solutions for Premier, Priority representatives will be available throughout the show to engage with attendees pioneering the new healthcare era.

CPX, powered by Priority, is a streamlined electronic payables solution that automates accounts payable (AP) within weeks. CPX works with any enterprise resources planning (ERP) system, does not require a change in banks, and requires minimal client or IT effort.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Premier as a sponsor of Breakthroughs 23. We are shaping the healthcare industry by providing solutions that increase profitability and improve cash flow and supplier relationships. CPX provides Premier members exclusive benefits and helps to manage challenging business processes such as accounts payables more effectively,” said Stephen Tackett, Executive Vice President of Priority’s B2B division.

During Breakthroughs, Priority representatives will be available in the exhibit hall for:

  • Supplier Showcase: Exhibiting at booth #639 during show hours
  • Hot Topic Session: Maximizing Your Accounts Payable Efficiency Through Technology
    • Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 11 am

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a unified commerce leader with an industry-leading native embedded finance platform that seamlessly integrates modern end-to-end payments processes with treasury and banking solutions, and data analytics and insights. Leading companies count on Priority’s breakthrough, agile technology to collect, store, and send money in managing their business and consumer operating accounts. Priority’s solutions are offered via API or proprietary applications with nationwide money transmission licenses (MTL), built-in regulatory compliance (AML, OFAC, BSA), underwriting, and risk mitigation all supported by industry-leading customer service. With Priority, companies move money faster than ever before, monetize payments, accelerate cash flow, enhance customer experiences, facilitate embedded commerce, and significantly reduce costs. Additional information can be found at www.prioritycommerce.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230614086699r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614086699/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.