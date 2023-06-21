Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (Priority), which built a platform for unified commerce that delivers integrated payments and banking at scale, will be in attendance at Premier, Inc.’s Breakthroughs 23 Conference, June 20-22 in Nashville. As a conference sponsor and preferred+provider of electronic payables solutions for Premier, Priority representatives will be available throughout the show to engage with attendees pioneering the new healthcare era.

CPX, powered by Priority, is a streamlined electronic payables solution that automates accounts payable (AP) within weeks. CPX works with any enterprise resources planning (ERP) system, does not require a change in banks, and requires minimal client or IT effort.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Premier as a sponsor of Breakthroughs 23. We are shaping the healthcare industry by providing solutions that increase profitability and improve cash flow and supplier relationships. CPX provides Premier members exclusive benefits and helps to manage challenging business processes such as accounts payables more effectively,” said Stephen Tackett, Executive Vice President of Priority’s B2B division.

During Breakthroughs, Priority representatives will be available in the exhibit hall for:

Supplier Showcase: Exhibiting at booth #639 during show hours

Hot Topic Session: Maximizing Your Accounts Payable Efficiency Through Technology Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 11 am

Maximizing Your Accounts Payable Efficiency Through Technology

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a unified commerce leader with an industry-leading native embedded finance platform that seamlessly integrates modern end-to-end payments processes with treasury and banking solutions, and data analytics and insights. Leading companies count on Priority’s breakthrough, agile technology to collect, store, and send money in managing their business and consumer operating accounts. Priority’s solutions are offered via API or proprietary applications with nationwide money transmission licenses (MTL), built-in regulatory compliance (AML, OFAC, BSA), underwriting, and risk mitigation all supported by industry-leading customer service. With Priority, companies move money faster than ever before, monetize payments, accelerate cash flow, enhance customer experiences, facilitate embedded commerce, and significantly reduce costs. Additional information can be found at www.prioritycommerce.com.

