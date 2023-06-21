Whole Foods Market today announced the recipients of its annual Supplier All-Star Awards, recognizing 15 brands that raise the industry bar for quality, innovation, value and social responsibility, and are aligned with Whole Foods Market’s Core Values, such as caring for local communities and practicing win-win partnerships.

This year’s recipients, who are being honored for their contributions throughout 2022, include brands ranging from 2 to 28 years on Whole Foods Market’s shelves. The awards, now in their 11th year, were previously called Supplier of the Year Awards.

“We are proud to recognize this dedicated group of suppliers and the work they do to serve our customers, advance our mission and propel the industry forward every day,” said Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Whole Foods Market. “From emerging local brands to longstanding partners beloved by our team members and customers, these suppliers are essential to our business and continue to raise the bar for excellence within the grocery space. Congratulations to this year’s all-stars on this well-deserved recognition.”

Whole Foods Market leaders, category experts and merchants select winners across all departments and product categories, including Private Label, Produce, Specialty, Seafood, Meat, Grocery, Culinary and Whole Body. Suppliers are also nominated by Whole Foods Market’s dedicated Local Foragers, who are responsible for finding new and emerging local producers within the communities served by Whole Foods Market.

Whole Foods Market’s Supplier All-Stars for 2022:

Abbot%27s+Butcher+%0A

Athletic+Brewing+Co.+%0A

Blue+Stripes+Urban+Cacao+%0A

Ciruli+Brothers+%0A

Eel+River+Organic+Beef+%0A

FRIAL+%0A

Jasper+Hill+Farm+%0A

Kettle+Cuisine+%0A

New+Chapter+%0A

Organic+Valley+%0A

Pangea+Shellfish+Company+%0A

Patagonian+Lamb+%0A

SIMPLi+%0A

The+Elite+Flower+%0A

Vital+Farms

About Whole Foods Market

For more than 40 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first certified organic national grocer, Whole Foods Market has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.wholefoodsmarket.com%2F.

