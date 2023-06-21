Texas Bay Credit Union, a credit union and community development financial institution (CDFI) serving the greater Houston market, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, to provide personal loans to more members.

“As a CDFI credit union in the heart of the fastest growing metropolitan area in the country, Texas Bay looks for innovative, inclusive lending solutions that best meet the financial needs of our members,” said Bret Hoda, Vice President of Lending for Texas Bay Credit Union. “Through our partnership with Upstart, Texas Bay is able to reach and help more potential members across the greater Houston area to deliver ‘Wow’ experiences through personal lending.”

Texas Bay Credit Union became an Upstart Referral Network lending partner in March 2022. With the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet Texas Bay’s credit policies will receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a Texas Bay-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“We are thrilled to partner with Texas Bay to help them drive more inclusive lending across the Houston area,” said Michael Lock, SVP of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. “As part of the Upstart Referral Network, Texas Bay can qualify and gain more members while delivering a fast, all-digital lending experience powered by AI."

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is a leading AI lending marketplace partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates across races, ages, and genders, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

About Texas Bay Credit Union

Texas Bay is the leading credit union in Houston and a trusted financial+partner founded on May 12, 1936, by Houstonians, for Houstonians. That means we work for our members. We take care of our members by using our net earnings for lower interest rates on loans and credit cards, higher dividends on deposits, and lower fees, and offer FREE products and services. Texas Bay succeeds by preserving a secure financial position, increasing membership growth, and maintaining high member satisfaction. To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.texasbaycu.org%2F.

