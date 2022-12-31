PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in perception radar solutions, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering. In the offering, Arbe sold an aggregate of 11,794,873 ordinary shares to the Special Situations Funds, More Tech-Ventures, Catalyst Investments (affiliated with a director of the Company) and Geneva Insurance Group (affiliated with a director of the Company) at an offering price of $1.95 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $23 million before deducting the offering expenses.

The Special Situations Funds invested an aggregate of $15 million, and the remaining investment amount was provided by three existing Arbe investors. The Special Situations Funds are a family of funds focused primarily on growth oriented small public companies with a concentration on the technology and life sciences industries.

As previously disclosed, the company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, seeking to expedite its penetration into the Chinese automotive market, capitalize on recently proposed safety regulation, and strengthen Arbe's balance sheet.

In conjunction with this capital raise, the Board has agreed to suspend the Company's previously announced "At the Market" stock program (ATM) for 12 months from the closing.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, delivery robots, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's expectations regarding the expected use of the proceeds of the offering. These statements, and other statements including the words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and Item 3. Key Information –Risk Factors" Arbe's Annual Report on Form 20-F/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2023, the prospectus supplement dated June 6, 2023, as well as other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, Arbe's website or any other website is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803813/Arbe_Robotics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arbe-announces-closing-of-23-million-offering-of-registered-ordinary-shares-301850756.html

SOURCE Arbe