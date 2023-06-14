June 14, 2023-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) and E-Space, the company bridging Earth and space to enable hyper-scaled deployments of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services, today announced a teaming agreement to collaborate, develop and deploy innovative space-based communications solutions and IoT services to support predominantly government and targeted commercial customers.

The collaboration will leverage Comtech’s vast portfolio of industry leading technologies and strategic partnerships, coupled with E-Space’s future advanced space system, inclusive of its global low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation and unique device capabilities, to provide customers with secure, resilient global connectivity services. The E-Space space system, optimized with edge Artificial Intelligence (edge AI), will enable the delivery of new smart applications, real-time actionable insights and suggested courses of action.

"Continuous connectivity is a fundamental need in today’s information-driven society that will generate ongoing demand to blend terrestrial, wireless and satellite networks,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “By teaming with E-Space, we will provide end users with reliable, global connectivity to enable near real-time predictive insights that will drive efficiency, reduce operator burden and empower individuals by providing access to new technologies.”

Greg Wyler, founder, chairman and CEO of E-Space, added, “Combining the expertise and resources from Comtech and E-Space will help revolutionize the way defense and commercial companies leverage space-powered data to connect, communicate and put intelligence into action. From providing warfighters up-to-the-minute situational awareness to ensuring logistics providers have incredible insights into every asset in a shipment – we will be able to provide unique information sets that will enable smarter operations.”

E-Space is building a satellite infrastructure that will blur the line between satellite and terrestrial communications network capabilities for delivering IoT connectivity. E-Space’s advanced technology will enable a new class of ubiquitous, real-time communications capabilities, which is expected to reduce device costs and increase coverage.

Comtech delivers innovative approaches to automate workflows, enhance safety, improve reliability and reduce system downtime. The Company holds hundreds of patents spanning terrestrial and satellite communications as well as location-based services, and its technologies are currently fielded in over 200 countries. Comtech is expanding its already vast portfolio of solutions and services through EVOKE, Comtech%26rsquo%3Bs+Innovation+Foundry, as well as through strategic partnerships with world class innovators, like E-Space. These relationships provide customers with unprecedented access to data and insights that deliver meaningful value and uncover a number of new economic growth opportunities in diverse global markets.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions.For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

About E-Space

E-Space is bridging Earth and space to enable hyper-scaled deployments of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services. The Company is fundamentally changing the design, economics, manufacturing, coverage limitations and service delivery of space-powered IoT connectivity. Its advanced, sustainable low Earth orbit (LEO) space infrastructure will blur the line between satellite and terrestrial communications networks, creating a new class of ubiquitous, real-time communications capabilities that enable end-users to connect, track, sense and act on edge AI optimized data, gathered from billions of novel E-Space devices deployed planet-wide. Learn more about E-Space at: e-space.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

