RLJ Lodging Trust (“RLJ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the appointment of Chad D. Perry as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Perry served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT). In his role at RLJ, Mr. Perry will lead the Company’s legal department, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Leslie D. Hale.

“I am thrilled to welcome Chad to RLJ,” said Leslie D. Hale, RLJ’s President and CEO. “Chad has a strong track record of effectively overseeing legal affairs, corporate governance, and risk management, in addition to his extensive background in the REIT industry. Chad’s broad experience with corporate and securities matters as well as real estate and finance transactions, will greatly benefit RLJ. The addition of Chad, along with the recent elevation of Tom Bardenett to Chief Operating Officer, and promotions of Jeff Dauray and Kate Henriksen to Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officers, rounds out our talented team.”

Prior to his tenure as General Counsel at Tanger, Chad served as Deputy General Counsel at LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) and was in private practice at the law firm of Ropes & Gray. He is a graduate of Princeton University and Columbia Law School.

About Us

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Forward Looking Statements

This information contains certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, that are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the use of the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “will continue,” “intend,” “should,” “may,” or similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, such forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events or guarantees of future performance and our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements and urges investors to carefully review the disclosures the Company makes concerning risks and uncertainties in the sections entitled “Risk Factors,” “Forward- Looking Statements,” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report, as well as risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rljlodgingtrust.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613023211/en/