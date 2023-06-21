Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced that it received high scores in the 2023 Wants & Pricing customer satisfaction survey conducted by Hearts & Wallets, an independent research and benchmarking firm that specializes in financial advice. Clients responding to the survey named Ameriprise a Top Performer™ for being a company that “understands me and shares my values.” This is the fifth year Ameriprise earned high recognition in this category compared to industry peers in Hearts & Wallets’ annual survey.

“In a complex economic environment, clients are looking for advice tailored to their unique goals and values, delivered by an advisor who knows and cares deeply about them,” said Marie O’Neill, senior vice president of marketing at Ameriprise Financial. “Ameriprise and our advisors are proud to provide a personalized, best-in-class experience that helps clients make some of life’s most important decisions with confidence. We’re honored that clients continue to recognize us for our commitment to helping them succeed.”

Hearts & Wallets surveyed nearly 6,000 U.S. households about their experience and satisfaction with leading financial firms. To earn a Top Performer™ designation, firms must receive ratings from their clients that are distinctively higher than the ratings other firms receive from their clients. For more information on the rankings, visit heartsandwallets.com.

To learn about Ameriprise, visit Ameriprise.com or read about the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts in its 2023 Responsible+Business+Report.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

1 This recognition is from the 2023 Wants & Pricing Report from the Hearts & Wallets Investor Quantitative™ Database. In the annual syndicated survey, respondents rate their financial services providers in various areas on a scale of 0 (not at all satisfied) to 10 (extremely satisfied). The annual 2022 Investor Quantitative™ Database was fielded August 15 - September 15, 2022, to 5,993 respondents in 36 quota cells (age, asset groups and gender) and weighted to national based on age and assets using 144 cells drawn from the most recent Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances and Hearts & Wallets analysis. The report designates Top Performers in areas where customer ratings are “distinctively higher than customer ratings of other providers” ─ meaning one or more providers achieved customer satisfaction higher than other providers at a statistically significant level. For each area, there may be multiple Top Performers or none. The analysis does not rank Top Performers. It is not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. This is also the fifth time Ameriprise has earned a Top Performer recognition in “Understands me and shares my values” based on data from 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022. Ameriprise did not pay a fee to be evaluated in the study but did pay a fee to Hearts & Wallets cite the results.

