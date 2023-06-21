Lisa Vanderpump to Open First Lake Tahoe Venue, "Wolf by Vanderpump" at Harveys Lake Tahoe

Restaurateur, television star, and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump is set to bring her signature, stunning and innovative design aesthetic to Northern Nevada with the opening of Wolf by Vanderpump at Harveys Lake Tahoe. The restaurant is Vanderpump’s first concept in Lake Tahoe and is expected to open this winter.

“Wolf will be filled with bold and unique design, taking elements from the character and identity of the wolf itself. This opportunity to create a rich and indulgent space inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe was one I couldn’t resist. Through our design company Vanderpump Alain, Wolf will feature stunning lighting, bespoke furniture, and epic visual statements. The food will be decadent, the cocktails both earthy and instagrammable, and the entire experience is something we are thrilled to be bringing to Lake Tahoe. ‘Wolf’ has additional meaning as it is a family name and the middle name of my grandson Teddy,” said Lisa Vanderpump.

SVP and General Manager of Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe, Karie Hall, added, “We are thrilled to bring the sophistication and fun of the Vanderpump brand to Lake Tahoe. The designs by Lisa and Nick Alain are stunning, the menu is delectable and the cocktails will feature beautiful and unique presentations. No detail is overlooked, and it will exceed all expectations. Wolf is an exciting and unique addition that we know visitors to Harrah’s and Harveys will love.”

Elements of every part of this venue will tie into the wolf, a highly intelligent and complex animal that is bold, strong, playful, mischievous, vicious, caring and devoted to family. The restaurant is set to bring original & tailor-made creations from Vanderpump Alain into a lush, relaxing environment. Wolf will feature a stunning bar with great visuals that dominate the center of the space and, like Vanderpump’s other locations, the substantial cocktail menu will showcase unique and never-before-seen options, while playing on traditional recipes. Hand-crafted drinks will feature nods to local themes and flavors, with an emphasis on incredibly visual garnishes and presentations.

Wolf by Vanderpump will have a full menu that will delight guests with its ingenuity and delicious flavors, featuring reimagined classics, as well as unique and decadent shareable bites. The menu will be crafted for every season, using some regionally sourced and inspired ingredients.

Wolf by Vanderpump is Vanderpump’s third restaurant in partnership with Caesars Entertainment. The stellar lineup of hot spots includes Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace but Wolf will be the first joint venture outside of Las Vegas. Wolf by Vanderpump will be located adjacent to Hell’s Kitchen on the south side of Harveys and is anticipated to open this winter.

ABOUT LISA VANDERPUMP

Businesswoman, TV personality, author, and philanthropist, Lisa Vanderpump hails from London, England. Lisa and her husband Ken Todd have been entrenched in the restaurant and nightclub industry since they started their partnership over 30 years ago. Their four very successful restaurants and bars in Los Angeles (SUR, Villa Blanca, PUMP and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar) as well as Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace Las Vegas and Vanderpump à Paris at the Paris Las Vegas, are just a peek into their joint ventures; Wolf by Vanderpump will mark their 37th restaurant and bar. Vanderpump became known for the hit Bravo TV series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as her spinoff show Vanderpump Rules, of which she is an Executive Producer. Her unique mix of sparkling glamour and down-to-earth style has appealed to thousands of viewers. Her newest shows, Vanderpump Dogs on Peacock TV gives viewers a peek into her 501(c)(3) dog rescue organization, and E!’s Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump documents her penchant for entertaining, while hosting a plethora of celebrity guests. Additional endeavors include: her celebrated lighting and furniture collection in collaboration with designer Nick Alain, Vanderpump Alain, a highly successful Podcast, All Things Vanderpump, and a pet accessories line at VanderpumpPets.com. Vanderpump also has her family’s signature Vanderpump Vodka, Vanderpump Wines, and Vanderpump Sangria in both on-premise and off-premise locations worldwide. In 2017, Lisa and Ken launched The Vanderpump Dog Foundation to help end animal abuse on both an international and domestic level, which opened the doors to its first rescue and adoption center and has since rescued over 2300 dogs domestically, as well as hundreds more internationally.

ABOUT HARVEYS LAKE TAHOE

Owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment, Harveys Lake Tahoe is located on the south shore of Lake Tahoe, North America’s largest alpine lake, central to unequaled year-round beauty and America’s largest concentration of ski resorts.

Located across the highway and connected to Harrah’s by an easy-access tunnel, Harveys Lake Tahoe is the oldest ongoing casino operation at Lake Tahoe. Founded in 1944 as a small café and gas station with three slot machines, Harveys Resort Casino has grown to become Lake Tahoe’s largest casino. With approximately 88,000 square feet of gaming space, guests at Harrah’s & Harveys will find more than 1,200 of the most exciting slot machines; nearly 100 live-action table games. Additional benefits to playing and staying at Harrah’s & Harveys Lake Tahoe include Caesars Rewards, the famed Caesars Entertainment national casino players’ card program that rewards guests for playing at all Caesars Entertainment properties, including Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe.

