Intersolar 2023: SolarEdge Unveils New Bi-Directional DC-Coupled Electric Vehicle Charger

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SolarEdge+Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, today unveiled its new Bi-Directional DC EV Charger (“Charger”) at Intersolar Europe. The new charger will enable solar-powered Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functionalities and is expected to be commercially available in the second half of 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613702744/en/

DC_EV_Chardger_NEW2.jpg

SolarEdge's Bi-Directional DC-Coupled EV Charger allows simultaneous EV charging directly from solar, home battery and AC grid, enabling charging of up to 24kW (Photo: SolarEdge)

Based on SolarEdge’s innovative DC-coupled architecture, the Charger is expected offers several benefits:

  • Charging the EV directly from PV with no unnecessary AC-to-DC power conversions
  • Fast charging of up to 24kW by simultaneously drawing electricity from the PV array, the home battery and the grid, bypassing the home’s AC infrastructure and the limitations of the car’s onboard EV charger
  • Charging the EV with excess PV, leveraging the SolarEdge inverters DC to AC oversizing (up to 200%)

In addition, SolarEdge’s ONE energy optimization system will offer enhanced savings by applying smart algorithms to calculate dynamic utility prices and autonomously charge and discharge the EV battery. This will enable homeowners to receive payments from their electricity supplier during demand response events, by discharging their stored EV battery power back to the grid (V2G).

In addition, the EV battery can function as a large home battery storage solution of up to 50kWh, both on and off grid, enabling homeowners to use their EV to back up their homes for extended periods during an outage (V2H).

The Charger will be compatible with both 400V and 800V EV powertrains via a standard CSS connector.

The SolarEdge Bi-Directional DC EV Charger makes its debut at the SolarEdge booth, Intersolar Hall B4, Stand 110.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. Visit us at: solaredge.com

1 Full charging power depends on sufficient power sources (PV inverter, direct PV, battery)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230613702744r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613702744/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.