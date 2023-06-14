Cineverse Takes North American Distribution Rights on the Survival Drama 'On Fire' - Sets Early Fall Theatrical Release

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse announced today that the Company has acquired all North American rights to the pulse-pounding survival and inspirational drama On Fire. Inspired by the true and harrowing events which transpired during one of Northern California's most catastrophic wildfires, the film premiered at the 2023 Mammoth Film Festival where it was nominated for best genre film. Director/star Peter Facinelli (The Vanished, Twilight) was in attendance with local heroes from the town's firefighting units.

CineverseLogo_square_Logo.jpg

In addition to Facinelli, On Fire is anchored by the exceptional talents of Asher Angel (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), Fiona Dourif ("The Blacklist", "Chucky") & Golden Globe nominee Lance Henriksen (Aliens, The Quick & The Dead). Cineverse plans to release the survival drama theatrically later this fall.

On Fire tells the story of an ordinary man thrown into extraordinary circumstances. Dave Laughlin (Facinelli) is a humble man who has spent his life working to be a great husband, father and son. Living in a remote area of Northern California, he finds his world suddenly and violently torn apart as devastating wildfires rip through the surrounding area. With precious moments ticking by, Laughlin must flee with his son (Angel) and pregnant wife (Dourif) if they have any hope of surviving the rapid forces of mother nature.

"On Fire encapsulates the extraordinary power that resides within every individual. This gripping film serves as a poignant reminder that where disaster and uncertainty loom, so too do bravery, selflessness, and faith," said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cineverse. "When On Fire blazes onto screens nationwide, it promises an unforgettable cinematic experience that will leave audiences inspired. Be prepared to embark on an emotional journey of survival, courage and the unwavering power of the human spirit."

"Unfortunately, wildfires are becoming more and more rampant each year. This film is inspired by true events and gives an in-depth look at how terrifying it is to be trapped with your family as you're faced with only one goal—survival," said Facinelli. "My heart goes out to any family who's had to endure what these characters went through and those that are currently experiencing them in Canada. I hope the film furthers awareness so we can find a way to curb these fires. To all the firefighters and first responders, thank you for your heroic acts. This film is dedicated to you."

At its core, On Fire not only captivates with its compelling narrative that ignites hope amidst adversity but also delivers a profound message addressing pressing global climate concerns. The film poignantly tackles the urgent issue of the climate crisis while also paying homage to the unwavering courage and support of our fearless firefighters.

The film is directed by Nick Lyon (Bullet) and Facinelli and co-written by Ron Peer (Goodbye Love) and Lyon. On Fire also stars Ashlei Foushee ("Ballers") and Glenn Morshower ("24"). The film was produced by Beth Bruce, Peter Winther, Facinelli & Lyon with Simon Crowe, Joe Fernandez, Matthew Joynes, Suzanne Weinert, & Rob Witte executive producing.

The deal was negotiated by Macias on behalf of Cineverse and Simon Crowe on behalf of Lone Star Storytellers and Media Group.

ABOUT CINEVERSE
Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

For additional information, please contact:

For Media
The Lippin Group for Cineverse
[email protected]

For Investors
Julie Milstead
424-281-5411
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA27081&sd=2023-06-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cineverse-takes-north-american-distribution-rights-on-the-survival-drama-on-fire--sets-early-fall-theatrical-release-301850064.html

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA27081&Transmission_Id=202306141000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA27081&DateId=20230614
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.