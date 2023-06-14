PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse announced today that the Company has acquired all North American rights to the pulse-pounding survival and inspirational drama On Fire. Inspired by the true and harrowing events which transpired during one of Northern California's most catastrophic wildfires, the film premiered at the 2023 Mammoth Film Festival where it was nominated for best genre film. Director/star Peter Facinelli (The Vanished, Twilight) was in attendance with local heroes from the town's firefighting units.

In addition to Facinelli, On Fire is anchored by the exceptional talents of Asher Angel (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), Fiona Dourif ("The Blacklist", "Chucky") & Golden Globe nominee Lance Henriksen (Aliens, The Quick & The Dead). Cineverse plans to release the survival drama theatrically later this fall.

On Fire tells the story of an ordinary man thrown into extraordinary circumstances. Dave Laughlin (Facinelli) is a humble man who has spent his life working to be a great husband, father and son. Living in a remote area of Northern California, he finds his world suddenly and violently torn apart as devastating wildfires rip through the surrounding area. With precious moments ticking by, Laughlin must flee with his son (Angel) and pregnant wife (Dourif) if they have any hope of surviving the rapid forces of mother nature.

"On Fire encapsulates the extraordinary power that resides within every individual. This gripping film serves as a poignant reminder that where disaster and uncertainty loom, so too do bravery, selflessness, and faith," said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cineverse. "When On Fire blazes onto screens nationwide, it promises an unforgettable cinematic experience that will leave audiences inspired. Be prepared to embark on an emotional journey of survival, courage and the unwavering power of the human spirit."

"Unfortunately, wildfires are becoming more and more rampant each year. This film is inspired by true events and gives an in-depth look at how terrifying it is to be trapped with your family as you're faced with only one goal—survival," said Facinelli. "My heart goes out to any family who's had to endure what these characters went through and those that are currently experiencing them in Canada. I hope the film furthers awareness so we can find a way to curb these fires. To all the firefighters and first responders, thank you for your heroic acts. This film is dedicated to you."

At its core, On Fire not only captivates with its compelling narrative that ignites hope amidst adversity but also delivers a profound message addressing pressing global climate concerns. The film poignantly tackles the urgent issue of the climate crisis while also paying homage to the unwavering courage and support of our fearless firefighters.

The film is directed by Nick Lyon (Bullet) and Facinelli and co-written by Ron Peer (Goodbye Love) and Lyon. On Fire also stars Ashlei Foushee ("Ballers") and Glenn Morshower ("24"). The film was produced by Beth Bruce, Peter Winther, Facinelli & Lyon with Simon Crowe, Joe Fernandez, Matthew Joynes, Suzanne Weinert, & Rob Witte executive producing.

The deal was negotiated by Macias on behalf of Cineverse and Simon Crowe on behalf of Lone Star Storytellers and Media Group.

Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world's largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Cineverse entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to some of the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com.

