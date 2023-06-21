SolarEdge Unveils Commercial Storage System at Intersolar 2023

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, today unveiled its Commercial Storage System (CSS) at Intersolar Europe, expected to be commercially available in the second half of 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614743578/en/

SolarEdge_CSS.jpg

SolarEdge's DC-coupled battery for commercial solar installations (Photo: SolarEdge)

Designed for small to medium commercial PV installations, the highly efficient DC-coupled CSS provides 58kWh of battery capacity and is suitable for indoor use. Able to connect up to eight batteries per inverter, it will deliver up to 460kWh of storage capacity and offer the ability to synchronize solar battery and site-level energy management.

The DC-Coupled battery architecture eliminates the ‘triple-conversion penalty’, with two less AC-to-DC power conversions compared to AC-coupled alternatives, delivering industry-leading round-trip efficiency and higher PV oversizing. Designed to integrate with SolarEdge’s Energy Management ecosystem, system owners will be able to further reduce payback periods by utilizing more stored energy for peak shaving, leveraging higher PV self-consumption, and capitalizing on Time-of-Use rates, grid services1 and support for EV charging.

The lightweight, compact, and modular architecture is designed for ease of transportation, installation and can be handled by a two-person team.​ In addition, it will also provide small and medium-sized enterprises with the flexibility to scale-up their storage capacity by adding more batteries, as their needs evolve.

The battery will feature SolarEdge’s multi-layered suite of embedded safety features which includes arc detection and is expected to be certified for UL 9540A for indoor use.

Visit SolarEdge at Intersolar: Hall B4, Stand 110

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC-optimized inverter seeks to maximise power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com

1 Region specific. Rules and regulations vary across the EU

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230614743578r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614743578/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.