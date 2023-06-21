Fiduciary Trust International Names Kimberly Rescorla as Director of Trust Administration

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Kimberly Rescorla has been named as director of trust administration, responsible for overseeing trust administration across the firm.

“Our consistent effort to strengthen and streamline our fiduciary and trust administration capabilities and procedures is key to ensuring we maintain the highest level of care for all of our clients,” said Leslie Gillin Bohner, chief fiduciary officer of Fiduciary Trust International. “As an experienced leader in the trust industry, Kimberly will help us deliver the necessary services to meet our clients’ needs.”

In her new role, Ms. Rescorla will manage the trust administration function across the firm, partnering with regional teams to ensure a uniform client and employee experience. She will also work with Ms. Bohner to lead the effective implementation of trust administration policies, procedures and training.

“Precise coordination and operation within our trust administration business is critical in order to achieve success for clients and their families,” said Ms. Rescorla. “I am proud to be able to work with my colleagues to ensure we are positioned to deliver the personalized experience necessary for preserving wealth for generations to come.”

Prior to joining Fiduciary Trust International, Ms. Rescorla was a senior trust officer at Bank of America Private Bank in Princeton, NJ. Earlier in her career, she was an associate at The Knee Law Firm, LLC in Hackensack, NJ, where she advised clients on estate planning, estate administration, guardianship matters, and elder law and special needs planning. Ms. Rescorla was also an associate trust officer at Merrill Lynch Bank & Trust Co. She has been admitted to the bar in New York, New Jersey, and Indiana.

Ms. Rescorla received her LLM in taxation, with honors and distinction, from Georgetown University Law Center. She obtained her JD from the Seton Hall University School of Law, and graduated cum laude from Marist College with a BA in English and communications.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $87 billion in assets under management and administration as of December 31, 2022, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

