Bruker+Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today released its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting how Bruker’s spirit of ‘Innovation with Integrity’ is advancing science and technology, medicine and health, as well as safety and prosperity in a responsible, sustainable manner. The report also provides an overview of Bruker’s ESG strategy, initiatives and performance.

“We are pleased to introduce this inaugural 2023 Sustainability Report, which showcases our commitment to corporate social responsibility, transparency and progress in many high-impact ESG areas,” said Gerald Herman, Bruker’s Executive Vice President & CFO. “As a global innovation leader in cutting-edge scientific instruments, analytical technologies and life-science solutions, our scientists and engineers support scientific and medical researchers and advanced businesses around the world to better understand molecular, cell and disease biology, to measure and image complex systems, and search for new ways to improve our quality of life. We are especially proud to collaborate closely with many of our customers on ways to ensure a healthier, safer, and more sustainable future.”

Frank H. Laukien, Ph.D., Bruker’s President & CEO, added: “Our 2023 Sustainability Report highlights how Bruker solutions are helping scientists and technicians to address environmental challenges, advance disease research and scientific discovery, identify hazardous materials in our environment, secure the safety and authenticity of our food and materials, advance research and development of next-generation renewable energy technologies, and to improve recycling. It also reviews our initiatives to reduce environmental impact, promote social responsibility, diversity and inclusion, and to exercise the highest standards of corporate governance, all part of our long-term commitment to ‘Innovation with Integrity’.”

To access the Sustainability Report, and for more information regarding Bruker sustainability initiatives, please visit the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) section of our website at www.bruker.com%2Fen%2Fabout%2Fcsr

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in life-science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial research, semiconductor metrology and cleantech applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

