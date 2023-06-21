Avangrid Earns Eight Accolades in First Half of 2023

57 minutes ago
Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, announced today that it has earned eight awards and recognitions in the first six months of 2023. These accolades span all aspects of Environmental, Social, Governance and Financial Stewardship (ESG+F) and are from well-respected organizations such as USA Today, Ethisphere, JUST Capital, Bloomberg, Edison Electric Institute and S&P Global.

“It is an honor to receive eight prestigious recognitions in just six months and it speaks to the hard work and dedication of the Avangrid team,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “Each of these awards highlight the groundbreaking work that Avangrid, in partnership with Iberdrola, is achieving in sustainability and climate leadership. I am proud of our commitment to building a clean energy future for all while maintaining socially responsible business practices. I look forward to seeing the work Avangrid continues to accomplish, paving the way for a future where energy is clean, accessible and locally sourced.”

Avangrid’s 2023 awards and recognitions include:

  • JUST+100, by JUST Capital and CNBC: America’s best corporate citizens. Avangrid ranked second overall within the utility industry and first among utilities for its commitment to the environment.
  • Emergency+Assistance+Award, by Edison Electric Institute: For mutual aid efforts to support power restoration in Nova Scotia following Hurricane Fiona, which caused left hundreds of thousands without power.
  • Gender-Equality+Index, by Bloomberg: Leading public companies in gender equality, measured across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.
  • 2023+Sustainability+Yearbook+Member, by S&P Global: The world’s most sustainable companies. Avangrid was one of two U.S. electric utilities to be named to the Yearbook.
  • World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Companies, by Ethisphere: The world’s leading companies committed to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices.
  • America%26rsquo%3Bs+Climate+Leaders, by USA Today: The top U.S. companies that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions (scopes 1 and 2) intensity between 2019 and 2021.
  • Compliance+Leader+Verification+%282023-2024%29, by Ethisphere: A rigorous review of a company’s ethics and compliance program and corporate culture.
  • Emergency+Response+Award, by Edison Electric Institute: For the extraordinary restoration efforts of Central Maine Power (CMP), New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG), and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) following Winter Storm Elliot in December 2022.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs more than 7,500 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, Avangrid ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230614013088r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614013088/en/

