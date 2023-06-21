Huge Launches Powerful New AI Capabilities

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Interpublic Group’s (NYSE: IPG) Huge, which has been at the forefront of digital design and innovation for more than two decades, announced today it has developed and deployed a proprietary, AI-powered Living Intelligence Value Engine (LIVE) to unlock new areas of growth for its clients.

“As a company that built its reputation on helping brands navigate the digital era, creating many of the world’s most transformational digital products and applications, we recognize that AI has potential far greater than mobile, and even greater than the internet,” said Huge Global CEO, Mat Baxter. “More importantly, we’ve learned from these past waves of transformative technology that real advantage does not come from an inward, incremental focus, but from making what we call Huge Moves or game-changing acts of creativity that deliver lasting impact and powerful outcomes. Huge LIVE serves as the foundation from which we will help our clients make Huge Moves and empowers us to be a trailblazer for AI-powered creativity throughout the industry.”

Huge LIVE: AI-Powered Creativity.
Huge LIVE analyzes billions of diverse data points from numerous sources and discovers hidden trends and insights in real-time that help Huge clients identify opportunities, accelerate growth, outmaneuver competitors, and remain hyper-relevant in culture. It has already been successfully deployed for client use cases in various industries from automotive to toys, entertainment, and technology, to uncover industry whitespace, surface audience insights, profile priority segments, and define new paths to billions of dollars of growth.

Huge LIVE is part of a larger strategic plan to accelerate the adoption of AI across the organization and amongst its clients while minimizing risk. It is distinct from other innovations in the industry because it is the product of a unique collaboration across the entire organization. Rather than a purely data-driven approach, Huge took a more creative approach to building out the engine’s models, leveraging cultural semiotics and applying an anthropological lens to data science to analyze and predict consumer behaviors, define brand perceptions, and generate radical creative problem-solving capabilities.

“Many in the industry are looking at how to use AI incrementally, from facilitating brainstorming to speeding up or optimizing the creation of marketing content, but those applications are just table stakes when it comes to the opportunity,” added Baxter. “Huge is taking a much bigger picture view of AI, recognizing its potential to change everything.”

The Creative Capital Index: Measuring Creativity (finally).
Huge is also using LIVE to design an evolving suite of proprietary creativity applications and products that will be announced and released throughout 2023 and 2024. The Creative Capital Index (CCI), a tool to help businesses measure and increase their organizational creativity, is the first to be introduced. Akin to the S&P 500 Index but for creativity and innovation, the index values all of an organization's assets–both tangible and intangible–that enable creative problem-solving and innovation and tracks how the relative value of those assets rise and fall over time as compared to industry benchmarks. Using the Creative Capital Index, Huge clients can quantify and exploit their creative potential to achieve category-defying growth. The Creative Capital Index is available now for select industries.

Building An AI Culture by Investing in Talent and Training.
Huge’s development of Huge LIVE stems from an early recognition of the coming AI wave and the importance of data and insights as a strategic focus for creative organizations when Baxter joined in the summer of 2021. This led to an ongoing investment in talent and training that started with the recruitment of a team of data scientists and strategists, including Lisa De Bonis, previously with Accenture, as Chief Product Officer, Frisco Chau, previously with M&C Saatchi Group, as Global Head of Data and Insights, and Michelle Yaiser, previously with Forrester, as GVP of Data Products. All three, along with their teams, have been instrumental in developing Huge LIVE and the company’s forthcoming AI-powered creativity applications and products. More recently, the company elevated Jon Judah from a Global Client President to Chief Strategy Officer and Adrienne Imbriaco from Managing Director of Talent to Chief Talent officer. Both will be integral to driving Huge’s AI vision forward.

About Huge
Huge is a creative consultancy powered by human and AI collaboration. We partner with the world’s most ambitious brands to Make Huge Moves, which are creative solutions that deliver powerful outcomes. Huge helps clients unlock meaningful growth in areas ranging from AI business consulting and organizational strategy, brand and customer experience, technology advisory and strategy, to high-value audience analysis and product innovation. Founded in 1999 in Brooklyn, NY, Huge has more than 1,200 employees working across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The consultancy is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.hugeinc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230614501589r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614501589/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.