ENGAGE 2023 - Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced the winners of its Global Customer Awards at Engage 2023, the industry’s premier customer engagement event in Las Vegas.

Verint’s Engage Global Customer Awards recognize individuals, and their respective organizations, that are using Verint solutions to help close The+Engagement+Capacity+Gap%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E and build enduring relationships with customers. These customers were recognized for their ability to elevate customer experience in their organizations, and they were awarded in the following categories: Customer Engagement Champion; Excellence in Workforce Engagement; Innovating with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Analytics; Driving Success with Digital-First Engagement; and Elevating Experience.

This year, Verint invited Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics, and Juanita Coley, CEO and founder of Solid Rock Consulting, to evaluate the finalists and determine the winners of each category.

“From contact centers with hundreds of agents to those with tens of thousands, this year’s award winners showcase the best in customer engagement management and agent empowerment. In a challenging economic environment, all of these companies are using innovative technology to deliver better customer and employee outcomes,” said McGee-Smith.

“The Verint Engage Global Customer Awards celebrate the trailblazers who demonstrate exceptional customer engagement and honor their unwavering commitment to delivering differentiated customer experiences,” said Coley.

Following are the winners of the Verint Engage Global Customer Awards in each awarded category:

Customer Engagement Champion

Winner: Pablo Diaz de Sandi, VyStar+Credit+Union

Highly Commendable: Kassidy Mastney, Stanley+Black+%26amp%3B+Decker+Outdoor

Excellence in Workforce Engagement

Winner: Priscilla Soria, Army+%26amp%3B+Air+Force+Exchange+Service

Highly Commendable: Rose Ortiz, Vericast

Innovating with AI & Analytics

Winner: Rafael Saliba, Santander+Brazil

Highly Commendable: Caio Antunes, Bradesco

Driving Success with Digital Engagement

Winner: Gail Magdowski, MSC+Industrial+Supply+Co.

Highly Commendable: Jamie Abernathy and the Costco Team, Costco+Wholesale

Elevating Experience

Winner: Chris McCormack & Matt Daniel, Cigna+Healthcare

Highly Commendable: Randall Tallerico, Urban+Science

“Congratulations to all of this year’s award winners who demonstrate fierce determination and are undaunted in their efforts to drive exceptional customer experiences while lowering the cost to serve,” says Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. “We celebrate their customer engagement leadership, inspiration, and use of Verint technology that truly exemplify ‘The Art of Innovation’ theme at Verint Engage.”

