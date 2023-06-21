NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:RCRT, RCRTW) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host two groundbreaking events focusing on the transformative impact of artificial intelligence ("AI") on various industries.

The first event, titled "Unveiling the Future of Image-based AI," will be a live discussion on LinkedIn, taking place on June 21, 2023, at 2:00 pm EST. This riveting discussion will showcase Marko Jak, the pioneering mind behind Secta Labs, and Miles Jennings, the CEO of Recruiter.com and founder of the 1.1 million member Artificial Intelligence Exchange on LinkedIn. Together, they will unravel the transformative role of AI in reshaping photography, art, and graphic design, highlighting the immense potential of image-based AI.

Our second offering on June 22, 2023, at 1:00 pm EST, is an essential webinar titled "AI Hiring Regulations Unraveled," which delves into the complexities and future implications of New York City's Local Law 144 and coming AI regulations. The legislation, focused on AI usage in hiring practices, presents new business opportunities and challenges. Our expert guest, Zachary Long of Conductor AI, will provide insights into maintaining compliance while optimizing the benefits of AI, forecasting the potential global ripple effects of AI-related compliance.

"I firmly believe that keeping pace with the leading edge of AI advancements is vital to enriching our value," said Miles Jennings, CEO of Recruiter.com. "Our role in the AI conversation, coupled with our commitment to harnessing the transformative power of AI, uniquely positions us for sustained growth. We're eager to face the future, seize opportunities, and shape our path in this dynamic landscape."

These two events signify the Company's commitment to leading the conversation on AI, its impacts, and its future. The Company aims to bring together diverse audiences, from AI enthusiasts and entrepreneurs to professionals in photography, graphic design, HR, legal compliance, and technology.

Both events present an opportunity to demystify complex AI concepts, explore future trends, and create a proactive understanding of evolving AI regulations. Don't miss out on these opportunities to be part of the AI revolution.

To stay up-to-date with these exciting events, follow us on LinkedIn or follow the hashtags #UnveilingImageBasedAI and #AIRevolution.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

