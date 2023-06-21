CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Karbon-X Corp (OTC PINK:KARX), a trailblazing carbon marketing and project development firm, is pleased to announce a definitive agreement with Resolute Resources Ltd ("Resolute") to fully offset CO2 emissions associated with Resolute's exploration program in northwest Alberta.

Under this agreement, Karbon-X will measure the emissions generated from Resolute's drilling, construction, and extraction activities on the first two exploration wells. Using Resolute's data, Karbon-X will implement an offset program employing verified emission reductions, retiring these under Resolute's name. Furthermore, Karbon-X will evaluate Resolute's operational practices to identify potential carbon reduction techniques that can be safely and effectively used to further mitigate emissions associated with Resolute's exploration program.

Karbon-X CEO, Chad Clovis, said, "Working with Resolute's executive team to craft and implement this agreement has been highly rewarding. Their professional and experienced approach demonstrates a steadfast commitment to both financial and environmental responsibility."

Echoing this sentiment, Bradley Parkes, Resolute's CEO, stated, "We're delighted to partner with Karbon-X to manage our emissions for our forthcoming exploration program. Their expertise will also guide us in mitigating and offsetting future emissions related to our operations."

About Karbon-X Corp: Karbon-X is a cutting-edge carbon marketing firm specializing in direct selling of carbon credits to businesses and individuals via a proprietary app. The company actively invests in projects with the potential to generate carbon credits, fostering the growth of the green economy through an online social media community.

About Resolute Resources Ltd: Resolute Resources Ltd., an oil and gas exploration company, is finalizing an RTO to list its shares on the TSXV. With projects in NW Alberta and NE British Columbia, Resolute plans to exploit shallow Cretaceous sandstone reservoirs that can be developed with Multi-Lateral Open Hole well designs. Resolute Resources is pursuing projects that are high in Environmental Social and Governance metrics and result in lower emission oil, low water use due to no hydraulic fracturing but with high economic returns.

Contact Information: Karbon-X Corp: Chad Clovis, CEO, [email protected], +1-778-256-5730 Marita Dautel, Executive VP, [email protected], +1-587-222-1583 Website: http://www.karbon-x.com

Resolute Resources Ltd.: Bradley Parkes FCSI, P.Geo, [email protected], +1-403-608-9327 Website: http://www.resoluteresourcesltd.com

