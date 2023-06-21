Atlas Earns ACEC National Recognition for Application of New Technologies in LA Metro Structural Inspections

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, a leading infrastructure and environmental solutions provider, announced today that it has earned an American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) National Recognition Award for its application of new technologies in the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (LA Metro) Transit Asset Management Program, as part of the Engineering Excellence Awards Program.

Atlas deployed Data Recon, an application-based software that can be accessed on a small tablet, to collate structural data under one platform and reduce field time by more than 50 percent. The task force also worked with STRUCINSPECT to implement automated, data-collection methodologies and artificial intelligence assisted software to identify, quantify and size defects, and generate 3D models and orthomosaic maps to give LA Metro valuable insights to make more informed, optimized maintenance decisions.

“Innovation starts with thinking outside the box,” Atlas Project Manager Patrick Lowry said. “LA Metro’s innovative procurement methodology enabled us to work with STRUCINSPECT and leverage their artificial intelligence assisted technology to deliver solutions that far exceeded all of our expectations.”

As prime consultant, Atlas provided structural inspection services under a five-year contract and an annual $1.2-million, firm-fixed-price budget. This entailed inspecting and rating light-rail and roadway bridges, tunnels, pedestrian crossings and retaining walls. For each structural system, Atlas performed visual inspections, provided a federal ‘State of Good Repair’ condition rating, recommended corrective repairs and follow-up actions specific to each defect, prepared inspection reports, and created comprehensive databases for defects, assets, and photos.

The inspections were performed in accordance with the applicable requirements of the Federal Transit Administration, California Public Utilities Commission, Federal Highway Administration, National Bridge Inspection Standards, American Public Transportation Association (APTA), and Metro Engineering Standards.

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,500+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

About PALFINGER Structural Inspection GmbH:
STRUCINSPECT is a joint venture founded in 2019 between PALFINGER, VCE and ANGST Group. By providing digital services and establishing the world's first hub for digital structure management, the Infrastructure Lifecycle Hub STRUCINSPECT maintains infrastructure assets around the world safely and sustainably while saving resources. The Infrastructure Lifecycle Hub is the online collaboration platform that forms the core of the company. The platform combines technologies and functions in the area of holistic digital structure management. The solution is primarily geared for established infrastructure operators and test engineers with an openness to future-focused and digital solutions. The functions provided are currently being used for bridge, tunnel and dam asset classes.

Contacts:

Media
Karlene Barron
770-314-5270
[email protected]

