LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) (the "Company") is excited to announce the successful installation of the IGAN 2.0 AIMS (Actionable Intelligence Management System) in both the City of Victoria Texas, and City of Hoover, Alabama Police Departments, expanding the national network of IGAN connected first responders.

IGAN 2.0 AIMS is a highly secure, SaaS-based advanced system that offers real-time, integrated communications for multiple video and voice devices. This innovative system integrates various video and audio streams, including drones, body cams, fixed cameras, and cell phones, providing law enforcement with real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence to enhance their operations.

Following productive discussions and product demonstrations, both police departments have made the decision to adopt our IGAN 2.0 AIMS service. Leveraging the SaaS nature of our product, the installation process was conducted remotely, allowing for quick and seamless implementation. Within minutes, each department's IGAN service became fully operational. Cytta is now providing comprehensive operational training to ensure the seamless integration of IGAN into the day-to-day operations of each department.

The IGAN platform equips law enforcement officers with crucial data to make informed decisions on-site, enhancing the safety and security of their communities. Moreover, IGAN's integration within local Police Departments or Sheriff's Offices paves the way for the inclusion of all public and private schools through our C.A.R.E.S. (Crisis Assistance and Response for Emergency Situations) school incident management system, further reinforcing safety measures for all our school children.

Cary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp., expressed enthusiasm for the police departments' forward-thinking approach and their confidence in the capabilities of IGAN 2.0 AIMS. Campbell stated, "We look forward to the deploying and utilization of the IGAN 2.0 AIMS within these departments, further expanding our network of police departments and sheriffs utilizing our technology nationwide."

Cytta's IGAN platform is a fully integrated multimedia connectivity platform, incorporating advanced features such as "advanced interactive mapping" and AI intelligence capabilities. This empowers first responders, real-time crime centers, and fusion centers to collaborate effectively based on previously unattainable actionable information. IGAN has been proven successful in critical situations such as hostage-taking, search-and-rescue missions, felony-in-progress incidents, fugitive apprehension, building and home searches, and warrant-based apprehensions.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) is a leading provider of software technology that revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. The Company's proprietary IGAN 2.0 AIMS (Actionable Information Management System) offers real-time integration of video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration and providing ongoing, relevant, actionable intelligence. Cytta's SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) codec delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency, even in low bandwidth environments. By developing innovative software solutions with advanced video compression and intelligence-gathering capabilities, Cytta Corp addresses real-world challenges in large markets.

For more information, please visit Cytta Corp's website and the Cytta Corporate Video Channel on YouTube to view recent corporate discussions.

Contact Us:

Cytta Corp

Phone: 855-511-IGAN (4265)

http://www.cytta.com

[email protected]

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022 (or message)

[email protected]

Natalia Sokolova, COO

Direct: (424) 333-0595 (or message)

[email protected]

Gary Brown, VP Product Management

Direct (469) 301-5501 (or message)

[email protected]

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/761164/Cytta-Corp-Expands-National-Network-of-First-Responders-with-Two-Successful-IGAN-20-AIMS-Installations---Cytta-Corps-IGAN-20-AIMS-Empowers-Police-Departments-in-Texas-and-Alabama-with-Real-Time-Situational-Awareness



