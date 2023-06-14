Comscore Ranks Latino Alternative TV (LATV) as the Fifth Largest U.S. Hispanic Focused Digital Network

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023

LATV's American Latino audience engagement and reach outranks Telemundo and Univision

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LATV (www.latv.com) the leading English-speaking Gen Z and Millennial Latino entertainment network in the nation and the second-largest Latino minority-owned media network in the United States announced today that it ranked in fifth place in nationwide reach and engagement of U.S. Hispanic audiences by Comscore. LATV's engagement of young American Latinos outranks other networks including Telemundo, Univision, and Vice Media Group.

"It's an honor to be ranked so highly by Comscore," says Andres Palencia, CEO of LATV.

LATV is the nation's second-largest Hispanic minority-owned media network, reaching 19% of the American Latino demographic. LATV's digital network also reaches over 53 million users per month.

Comscore Rankings (April 2023)

  1. NGL Media
  2. Adsmovil Hispanic Premium Network
  3. H Code Media
  4. Prisa Media US
  5. LATV Network
  6. Univision Digital Network
  7. Hispanic Exchange - Canela Media
  8. Complex
  9. Vice Media Group
  10. Telemundo Sites
  11. Univision.com
  12. Grupo Televisa

"It's an honor to be ranked so highly by Comscore," says Andres Palencia, CEO of LATV. "At LATV, our vision is to ensure that all young American Latinos genuinely feel represented and 'seen' in the media. For many decades, that was not the case. LATV's focus on reaching diverse audiences through authentic content resonates with viewers and major blue-chip advertisers who are definitely taking notice."

A few of LATV's advertisers include Verizon, Target, GM, Chase, Pfizer, Samsung, Sephora, Starbucks, P&G, VW, Statefarm, and Lowe's.

LATV's ranking is significant as Latinos represent an increasingly affluent and growing U.S. demographic.

According to a 2022 Pew Research Center report, the U.S. Hispanic population reached 62.1 million in 2020, an increase of 23% over the previous decade that outpaced the nation's 7%

overall population growth. ALatino Donor Collaborative (LCD) poll shows that American Latinos are fueling the economy at a faster rate: their purchasing power increased by 87% from 2010 to 2020, compared with 51% for the same period amongst non-Latinos. Latinos are also predicted to account for 70% of home ownership over the next 20 years.

About LATV
LATV is the leading English-speaking Gen Z and Millennial Latino entertainment network in the nation and the second-largest Latino minority-owned media network in the United States. LATV earns over 53 million unique views per month and reaches 19% of the American Latino demographic. A pioneering bilingual media company elevating Latino voices and redefining Latino culture, LATV's content emphasizes young Latino culture and Latina empowerment, as well as LGBTQ+ and Afro-Latino pride. For more information visit www.latv.com.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

For more details visit www.latv.com

favicon.png?sn=LA28450&sd=2023-06-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-ranks-latino-alternative-tv-latv-as-the-fifth-largest-us-hispanic-focused-digital-network-301850487.html

SOURCE LATV

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28450&Transmission_Id=202306141103PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28450&DateId=20230614
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.