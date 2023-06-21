BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced the launch of the DaVinci ARTIQ, the newest in a line of premium portable vaporizers.

The ARTIQ offers DaVinci's clean technology in the convenience of a 510 oil-compatible vaporizer. Delivering a cool, smooth vapor, the ARTIQ utilizes the iconic DaVinci IQ shape that hides the cartridge and features an extended airpath to cool hot vapor back down. Featuring a compact design, the ARTIQ has a large capacity battery, USB Type-C charging, and is available in gray, blue, and black.

DaVinci is an industry leading brand differentiated through its groundbreaking Clean First™ innovation, which employs medical grade materials and total quality manufacturing processes to ensure the cleanest technology goes into the development of its products. DaVinci's product line has grown significantly since the launch of its award-winning IQ vaporizer in 2016 to include new innovative products.

"The launch of the DaVinci ARTIQ is another example of the innovative technology and products that are at the forefront of Greenlane," said Craig Snyder, CEO of Greeenlane. "Using DaVinci's clean technology, this vaporizer adds an added dimension of an even smoother, cooler vapor to our product line. We look forward to continuing to develop and offer both new and improved products that consumers desire."

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio including DaVinci Vaporizers, Higher Standards,Groove, and Eyce, and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products such as Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Pax, VIBES, and CCELL through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, EyceMolds.com, HigherStandards.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

