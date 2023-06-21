KeyBank Delavan-Grider Farmers Market to Return to East Buffalo on Thursday June 22nd

2 hours ago
June 14, 2023

To continue and build upon efforts to encourage sustained, meaningful and transformational change in East Buffalo, KeyBank, Buffalo GoGreen and Providence Farm Collective are once again partnering to launch a weekly farmers market in the city's Delavan-Grider neighborhood. The market brings fresh fruits and vegetables to neighborhoods with few options and is part of KeyBank's ongoing response to the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo that took place in May 2022.

The market will be held at the Delavan-Grider Community Center located at 877 East Delavan Avenue. It will take place from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. each Thursday from June 22 through fall.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Buffalo GoGreen, Providence Farm Collective and the Delavan-Grider Community Center to address food insecurity and bring community-oriented resources to the Delavan-Grider neighborhood," said Chiwuike "Chi-Chi" Owunwanne, Corporate Responsibility Officer for KeyBank in Buffalo. "New this year, we are making this a weekly event, expanding access to fresh food in East Buffalo."

In addition to produce vendors, other merchants from around Western New York will take part in the market. Accepted forms of payment are cash, checks, Mastercard, Visa, SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC and Senior Farmers checks. In addition, those who sign up on site for the Double Up Food Bucks program will receive a $10 food voucher to the market courtesy of KeyBank.

