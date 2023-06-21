PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp.(UCLE)("the Company"), a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We have been in the radiation detector business since 1946, but in recent years we have added chemical and biological sensors to provide handheld and doorway monitors to protect and warn about different hazards."

"Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us, how do you plan to expand your customer base moving forward?", asked Davis. "We participate in a lot of trade shows; you get face-to-face, you meet more people, it's more efficient, and you can bring your samples to show them off," said Goldstein. "We'd like to start doing 6-10 trade shows per year, which will help us bring back our customers and make new friends."

Davis then commented on a recent announcement detailing the Company's upcoming participation in a HAZMAT response conference. "The individuals that work in HAZMAT are also our first responders," said Goldstein. "Their own health and safety is in danger, but we make hand held instruments that can detect 100 chemicals, as well as biological toxins and radiation," he continued. "We can help to protect them by preventing the exposure to these toxins."

"What products will you be presenting at the National Homeland Security Conference in July?", asked Davis. "This conference will be more about doorway monitors and vehicle gateway monitors," said Goldstein, adding that the technology the Company will be presenting can be used in airports, seaports, as well as for monitoring roads. "We have all-in-one systems to bring the technology all into one read out to allow for easier inspections," he added. "We also see the very hard to detect chemicals, including PFAS, drugs, gunpowder, and nerve gas."

"What happens after the trade shows this year?", asked Davis. Goldstein shared that the Company hopes to develop new business and customer relationships through the upcoming trade shows as they continue to increase their appearances at these events.

To close the interview, Goldstein encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming project as they continue to develop life-saving measurement and detection technologies.

To hear Bob Goldstein's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8317286-us-nuclear-discusses-upcoming-hazmat-2023-and-national-homeland-security-conferences-with-the-sto

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through its four operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), and Cali From Above (CFA), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company's website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB:UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: [email protected]

Usnuclearcorp.com

Stock Day Media

StockDayMedia.Com

(602) 821-1102

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE: Stock Day Media

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/761241/US-Nuclear-Discusses-Upcoming-HAZMAT-2023-and-National-Homeland-Security-Conferences-with-The-Stock-Day-Podcast



