AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) is thrilled to share the underground inspection video of the third level of the historic Arrance Antimony Prospect, which is situated 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Take a visual tour with XTPT Head of Exploration Steven Cyros as he traverses and explores the third level of this enormous four-level prospect. This inspection is in addition to the underground inspection completed last year of Arrance's top or fourth level (see 11/14/2022 Company News).

"This visual tour is further confirmation pointing to the Arrance Antimony Prospect being a very large past operation and possibly major deposit, with both the third and fourth levels showing extensive workings," commented Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman of Xtra Energy. "Specimens from the third level have been collected for third-party laboratory studies, and the fourth level is currently undergoing XRF testing, with highly anticipated results expected soon."

Xtra Energy Corp. is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corp. holds a 100% ownership in a 79 lode claim, 1632 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

