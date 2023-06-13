On June 13, 2023, President and CEO Blake Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc ( ROK, Financial), a leading industrial automation and digital transformation company. This insider sell comes amidst a year of insider trading activity for the company, with Moret having sold a total of 39,642 shares over the past year and purchasing none.

Blake Moret has been with Rockwell Automation Inc for over 35 years, holding various leadership positions within the company before being appointed President and CEO in 2016. Under Moret's leadership, Rockwell Automation has continued to expand its global presence and drive innovation in the industrial automation sector.

Rockwell Automation Inc specializes in providing industrial automation and information solutions to help customers across various industries, such as automotive, food and beverage, and life sciences, to improve their productivity, sustainability, and competitiveness. The company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Rockwell Automation Inc, while there have been 54 insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to realize gains on their holdings.

It is important to consider the relationship between insider trading activity and stock price performance. In the case of Rockwell Automation Inc, the stock price has been on an upward trajectory, which could be a contributing factor to the increased insider selling activity.

Valuation

On the day of Blake Moret's recent sell, shares of Rockwell Automation Inc were trading at $315 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $36.27 billion. The price-earnings ratio of 27.79 is higher than the industry median of 22.78 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $315 and a GuruFocus Value of $320.56, Rockwell Automation Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, indicating that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

While the recent insider sell by Blake Moret may raise some concerns, it is essential to consider the broader context of the company's performance and valuation. Rockwell Automation Inc has been experiencing growth and innovation under Moret's leadership, and the stock's current valuation suggests that it is fairly valued. Investors should continue to monitor insider trading activity and other relevant factors to make informed decisions about their investments in Rockwell Automation Inc.