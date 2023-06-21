Charles Schwab Corp. ( SCHW, Financial) released its monthly trading activity statement on Wednesday, revealing bad news for its investors as evidence suggests it might experience an 11% quarterly drop in revenue when it releases its following report in August.

According to Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford, the catalyst behind the financial services company's earnings drop is "a temporarily compressed NIM (net interest margin) and a smaller interest-earning asset base, along with softer trading activity."

For those unaware, Schwab endured a significant financial restructuring during its first quarter. Therefore, its pending results must be considered in a broader context. As such, this discussion is an attempt to articulate the company's current operating status.

Latest trading highlights

The primary features of Charles Schwab's monthly trading report highlighted its asset base, which experienced a $20.07 inflow of existing and new client funds. Moreover, the company's total client assets exceeded $7.65 trillion as of the end of May, increasing 5% year over year.

Furthermore, the tracked client cash settled at 11.5% at the end of May, which notched down from the 12% experienced a year ago.

Although a face-value observation suggests Charles Schwab has experienced additional progress, a finer look at the details implies otherwise. For instance, observation of growth rates shows net new asset growth dipped by 25% year over year, net new core assets fell 37% and new brokerage accounts declined 3%. Although slower equity markets can justify a decline in brokerage account growth, the company's receding asset base growth is a substantial concern, given the ever-growing funding costs and credit risk within the financial sector, proven by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank.

Recent restructuring

As highlighted previously, Charles Schwab recently triggered a substantial financial restructuring, which investors should consider before drawing conclusions on its outlook.

At the turn of the year, the Westlake, Texas-based company shifted a significant portion of its available-for-sale securities to amortized cost status, given the belief that a shift in the business model was necessary. In the process, Schwab recognized an impairment of approximately $188.1 million as many of its previously held-for-sale securities were carrying above their fair values.

The significance of the restructuring might come into play in later quarters. By shifting more assets to amortized cost, Charles Schwab's income statement will likely recognize fewer unrealized gains and losses as a proportion of its revenue mix, altering how its quarterly revenue should be measured relative to its past results.

TD Ameritrade acquisition

Another structural break to look out for is the pending synergies that Charles Schwab will realize from its acquisition of TD Ameritrade, which was settled in 2020. Measured at its completion date, the TD Ameritrade deal added $1.60 trillion to Schwab's asset base and bolstered its brokerage segment with 14.5 million accounts.

Although the acquisition was completed nearly three years ago, the company's integration is a work in progress. For example, it is forecasted that Charles Schwab will only have fully transferred TD Ameritrade customers to its own platform by the end of 2023. Moreover, Schwab is busy phasing out overlapping and redundant roles resulting from the merger and expects to realize cost-cutting in due course.

Lastly, Schwab's new product development, which integrates features from TD Ameritrade, is still within its project pipeline. The company believes it will enhance its client experience by leveraging synergies from the acquisition; however, product launches and enhancements are anticipated to take time.

Return prospects

Schwab's stock requires a holistic valuation approach as its underlying entity operates a diverse business model. For example, the company's brokerage services are best valued on a price-sales basis, while its asset base is best judged by observing the stock's price-book ratio.

Starting with the price-sales ratio, Charles Schwab is trading at 3.9 times its top line and possesses a multiple that is placed in the 41st percentile of its peer group. In essence, the stock looks priced in from a price-to-sales perspective.

Further, the price-book ratio of 3.68 suggests it is overvalued in absolute terms. Charles Schwab's price-book ratio ranks within the 16th percentile of its peer group, implying a poor relative valuation.

A forward-looking approach in the form of the discounted cash flow model agrees with the previously mentioned valuation metrics. By assuming a discount rate of 10% and a terminal growth rate of 4%, the DCF model conveys that Charles Schwab's stock is marginally overvalued and provides little scope for investors to achieve alpha.

Final word

Charles Schwab's May trading report revealed disappointing numbers, and management has warned of a possible slump in its second-quarter earnings.

Fundamental analysis suggests that factors such as softening asset inflows and lower brokerage account business provide severe threats. Moreover, various valuation metrics indicate that Charles Shwab's stock is overvalued.