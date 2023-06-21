Media Alert: BrainChip Presents at CVPR 2023 Workshop

BrainChip+Holdings+Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, will present at the CVPR 2023 Workshop on Event-Based Vision as part of the IEEE Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition June 18-22 at the Vancouver Convention Center.

The fourth international workshop on event-based vision is dedicated to event-based cameras, smart cameras and algorithms processing data from these sensors. BrainChip CMO Nandan Nayampally will present “Enabling Ultra-Low Power Edge Inference and On-Device Learning with Akida” as part of the workshop June 19 at 4 p.m. PDT. The session will feature the challenge, approach, delivery, and results of edge AI on-chip event-based processing and learning.

“CVPR is one of the top computer vision events and I am excited to share with attendees how BrainChip's fully digital, neuromorphic, event-based AI address low power vision and detection challenges at the Edge,” said Nayampally. “I look forward to a spirited, mutually beneficial discussion with the community on how to utilize the advancements we’ve made with the Akida second generation processor.”

Akida processors power next-generation edge AI in a range of industrial, home, automotive, and scientific environments. Akida’s fully digital, customizable, event-based neural processor and IP is ideal for advanced AI/ML devices such as intelligent sensors, medical devices, high-end video-object detection, and ADAS/autonomous systems. Akida’s neuromorphic architecture delivers high performance with extreme energy efficiency that enables partners to deliver AI solutions previously not possible on battery-operated or fan-less embedded, edge devices. Akida also has a unique ability to learn on-device in a secure fashion, without the need for cloud retraining.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

