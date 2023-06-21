Weave Named a Leader in G2's 2023 Summer Report

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, ranked first in 20 different categories in G2’s 2023 Summer Report and won 25 different badges including Most Implementable Patient Engagement Software and Best Usability for Patient Relationship Management Software.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614006841/en/

Summer_G2_Report.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Placement in the G2 Report is based on customer reviews, customer satisfaction, and market presence. With 200%2B verified user reviews, Weave has solidified its spot as the leading all-in-one provider of patient experience software.

Weave’s platform provides small- and medium-sized businesses with the tools they need to attract, retain, and engage their customers. With products like two-way texting, email marketing, and a smart VoIP phone system, offices are able to provide an interconnected and personalized experience.

“We take great pride in our prominent inclusion in G2’s 2023 Summer Report, which is a testament to our unwavering dedication in delivering customers the best technology tailored to suit the needs of their business,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “At Weave, our mission is to simplify and enhance each user’s experience while championing small and mid-sized businesses. Our platform is thoughtfully designed to streamline operations, empower communication, and provide easy-to-use features, allowing customers to focus on what matters most to them."

Weave ranked first in the following categories:

  • Overall Leader HIPAA Compliant Messaging Software
  • Small-Business HIPAA Compliant Messaging Software Leader
  • Most Implementable HIPAA Compliant Messaging Software
  • Overall Leader Optometry Software
  • Overall Momentum Leader Optometry Software
  • Small Business Optometry Software Leader
  • Best Usability for Patient Engagement Software
  • Small Business Patient Engagement Software Leader
  • Overall Most Implementable Patient Engagement Leader
  • Best Results Small Business Patient Engagement Software
  • Most Implementable Small Business Patient Engagement Software
  • Overall Leader Patient Engagement Software
  • Overall Best Usability Patient Relationship Management Software
  • Small Business Patient Relationship Management Software Leader
  • Overall Most Implementable Patient Relationship Management Software
  • Best Results for Small Business Patient Relationship Management Software
  • Overall Leader Patient Relationship Management Software
  • Best Usability Small Business Patient Relationship Management Software
  • Most Implementable Small Business Patient Relationship Management Software
  • Overall Leader for Patient Relationship Management Software

In the past year, Weave received additional recognition for their best in class software, including the Dentaltown+Townie+Choice+Award%26reg%3B+for+the+Best+Patient+Communication+System, the EyeVote+Readers%27+Choice+Award+for+Patient+Engagement+Systems. Visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F to learn more about Weave.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230614006841r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614006841/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.