San Diego, California, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. ( HMBL) HUMBL announced today the launch of its new HeyBLUE! AI Chatbot that will allow verified HUMBL social users to interact with artificial intelligence (AI) in their everyday lives.



Using the HeyBLUE! AI Chatbot, HUMBL users can now perform a variety of tasks, such as: Chatbot interactions, document generation, text generation, text summarization, language translation, question answering and more.

HeyBLUE!’s integration into the HUMBL platform will offer enhanced user experiences through 24/7 customer support, instant responses, personalized interactions, easy navigation and feedback collection.

For consumers, verified HUMBL users can now use HeyBLUE! to simply generate “How-To” instructions, storytelling, fitness regimens, diet planning, essay writing, problem solving, equation solving, recipe creation and more.

For small and medium business (SMB) owners, HeyBLUE! can provide data analysis, industry trends and category insights, which can lead to more targeted ad campaigns, product listings, social media posts and ROI tracking metrics for business owners and sellers on the HUMBL platform.

“As one of the world’s first Web 3 platform companies, our goal is to provide accessibility for customers to new technologies such as Open AI, which has fairly vast applications,” said HUMBL CEO, Brian Foote. “Having an AI Chatbot integrated into our platform, will help HUMBL customers and business owners begin to benefit from using this new technology.”

HUMBL combines the use of verified profiles for consumers and merchants across its digital wallet, search engine and marketplace platform. Delivering a trusted architecture for digital payments, interactions, and transactions among its global users. The HUMBL platform is currently available in over 130 countries.

HeyBLUE! is currently available to verified HUMBL customers at no charge for a limited time, and will migrate into the HUMBL Pro subscription services offering as that product suite is launched into the market.

HeyBLUE! is named after the company mascot (“BLUE”) a Bored Ape NFT that is also owned by the company.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3 platform with product lines including the HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™ and HUMBL Authentics™.

The company also has an HBS commercial services division for private sector and government clients. For more information, please visit: www.HU M B L . com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Except as may be required by law, HUMBL undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Contact