Marvel’s Avengers – including Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, Thor, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Hulk and more – have been pop culture staples since the mighty Super Heroes’ comic book debut 60 years ago. The all-star team’s inspirational heroism and thrilling adventures have captivated generations of fans through films, animated series, comics, consumer products and more.

This year, fans of all ages are invited to join the fun and celebrate six decades of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with brand-new cross-category products spanning, but not limited to: apparel, accessories, home décor, toys and collectibles. Noteworthy new products include: LEGO® Marvel Captain America's Shield from the LEGO Group, commemorative 60th Anniversary Marvel Legends figures from Hasbro and Funko Pop! & Pin sets, as well as all-new sportswear and athletic wellness products from elite brands launching throughout 2023.

Marvel is also offering families an exciting way to engage with fan-favorite Super Heroes by collaborating with major and minor league sports teams across the country for Avengers’ 60th-inspired Marvel Nights. Now through Fall 2023, select NFL, MLB, MLS, WNBA and MiLB games will allow fans the opportunity to enjoy special Marvel offerings, such as: a unique drone show, limited-edition commemorative coins, Avengers’ product giveaways from Hasbro or Avengers’ custom video content.

“Marvel’s preeminent Super Hero team has not only entertained fans around the world for sixty years, but also, they’ve inspired generations to embrace their individuality, power through life’s challenges and always strive to help the greater good through teamwork,” said Paul Gitter, Executive Vice President, Global Brand Commercialization, The Walt Disney Company. “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with world-class brands on expansive Avengers’ product offerings and family entertainment in celebration of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Full Line-Up Below:

NFL Teams

October 29 – New York Giants

Official Date TBD - Philadelphia Eagles

MLB Teams

May 19 – Pittsburgh Pirates

June 10 – Baltimore Orioles

June 26 – New York Mets

July 15 – Oakland A’s

July 18 – Chicago Cubs

August 22 – Milwaukee Brewers

August 25 – Minnesota Twins

August 26 – Detroit Tigers

MLS Teams

July 8 – New York Red Bulls

July 8 – Charlotte FC

September 23 – FC Dallas

WNBA Team

September 3 – Chicago Sky

MiLB Teams

August 12 – Indianapolis Indians

September 9 – Las Vegas Aviators

These major and minor league team collaborations, as well as new athletic fashion and lifestyle launches, are all united under Marvel Fit, which underscores Marvel’s continued focus on enhancing active lifestyles, while further connecting fans with its iconic characters.

For additional information on Marvel’s Beyond Earth’s Mightiest campaign and expansive product offerings, visit %3Cb%3Emarvel.com%2Favengers60%3C%2Fb%3E.

About Disney Consumer Products, Games, and Publishing

Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) is the division of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products (DPEP) that brings beloved brands and franchises into the daily lives of families and fans through products – from toys to t-shirts, apps, books, console games and more – and experiences that can be found around the world, including on the shopDisney e-commerce platform and at Disney Parks, as well as local and international retailers. The business is home to world-class teams of product, licensing and retail experts, artists and storytellers, and technologists who inspire imaginations around the world.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media. For more information visit marvel.com. © 2023 MARVEL

