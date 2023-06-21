MultiPlan Named a Best Workplace in New York

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology and data-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced that it has been named one of the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ based on its 2022-2023 Great Place to Work® Certification™ results. New York has been MultiPlan’s headquarters since the company’s founding in 1980.

“Being named by Fortune as a top workplace in New York is an honor, but our employee base covers the entire country and I see this as a testament to their commitment to making our company a great place to work throughout the U.S., not just at our headquarters,” says Dale White, CEO of MultiPlan. “Our people programs are a cornerstone priority at the company and we continue to invest in our teams and in creating an environment where employees feel valued and can succeed.”

MultiPlan was certified by Great Place to Work with 86% of employees saying the company is a great place to work – 29 points higher than the average U.S. company. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at MultiPlan.

Some of the company’s highest scores were found in focus areas and categories such as “justice,” “caring,” and “leadership behavior.” MultiPlan also secured an employee rating of 82% in both credibility and integrity, two key areas the company considers integral to the nature of its work in the healthcare industry where trustworthiness and confidence is critical.

To learn more about MultiPlan and how to join its team and support its mission to deliver affordability, efficiency and fairness to the U.S. healthcare system through its technology-enabled provider network, negotiation, claim pricing and payment accuracy services, visit its “Careers” page at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.multiplan.us%2Fcareers%2F.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to delivering affordability, efficiency and fairness to the US healthcare system by helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets customers’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230614473100r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614473100/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.