Alaska Communications president and CEO, Bill Bishop, died June 13. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614156761/en/

Pictured: Bill Bishop. Photo courtesy of Alaska Communications.

Originally from North Pole, Bishop joined Alaska Communications 19 years ago, serving in a variety of sales and executive roles.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Alaska Communications Board and management team at ATN, I offer my, and our, condolences and deepest sympathies to Bill’s family, and to his friends and colleagues,” said Michael Prior, chairman, Alaska Communications. “Bill was well-loved and respected by so many, and his leadership and presence, both at Alaska Communications and in the broader Alaska community, will be greatly missed.”

Bishop was currently taking a leave-of-absence to focus on his health and medical treatments. During this time, the Alaska Communications board of directors appointed Jim McCarley interim CEO. McCarley will continue in this capacity until a permanent placement is determined.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614156761/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership