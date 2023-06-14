BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES GINGER WILCOX AS BRAND PRESIDENT

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MADISON, N.J., June 14, 2023

Powerhouse real estate industry executive to lead company in continued growth

MADISON, N.J., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate (BHGRE), the dynamic real estate network within the Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) portfolio of brands, today announced a new leader for the BHGRE brand. Effective immediately, Ginger Wilcox will serve as brand president of BHGRE, stepping into the role that was long occupied by industry icon Sherry Chris, who recently became an executive advisor for Anywhere Brands. Wilcox will serve BHGRE's global network of more than 12,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 420 offices across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia, and Turkey.

Ginger_Wilcox.jpg

Wilcox moves to the helm of BHGRE after holding several prominent leadership roles spanning real estate technology, brokerage, and transaction services. She brings a proven track record of developing and growing unique brands in the industry, having served as Head of Industry Marketing and Relations for Trulia, an online real estate marketplace, where she focused on marketing innovation and digital engagement. Early in her career, Wilcox developed an award-winning online real estate brand and brokerage, Marin Fine Properties, which was honored as a finalist for the Inman Innovator Awards for most innovative real estate website, as well as a finalist for the National Association of REALTORS® Center for REALTOR® Technology Spotlight Awards.

Wilcox most recently served as Co-CEO and Chief Revenue Officer of RealSure, the joint venture between Anywhere and Home Partners of America that developed innovative solutions to reduce friction in residential real estate transactions. Prior to RealSure, Wilcox was Chief Experience Officer at Homepoint, a leading mortgage lender that, under Wilcox's strategic direction and brand building efforts, grew into the third largest wholesale mortgage lender and the 10th-largest non-bank mortgage lender in the United States with over 400,000 customers.

"Ginger is the perfect person to lead the premier real estate lifestyle brand of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate as she is experienced at growing companies and differentiating the unique value of brands," said Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands. "She continues to showcase herself as a force of change through the broader real estate industry and will be a huge asset to the network of dedicated franchise owners, brokerage leaders, and affiliated agents."

She has consistently been recognized by the industry for her impact and distinct experience, including recognitions as a member of the SP200, an Inman Top Real Estate Influencer, a 2020 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter, and a multi-time HousingWire Woman of Influence.

"Ginger has demonstrated a laser focus on customer experience and high output results in fast-paced environments throughout her career," said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors. "She understands how to harness the power of a brand while keeping an eye toward innovating for the future, and we're so excited to bring her perspective to further elevate Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate in the industry."

"As a third-generation real estate agent, I am fortunate to have an insider perspective on how the real estate industry is rapidly evolving and challenging us to adapt and innovate," said Wilcox. "I am thrilled to have this opportunity to lead the BHGRE network of affiliates and agents. I look forward to leveraging my passion and skills for building strong brands and exceptional customer experiences so that, together, we can create a sustainable future for both the communities we serve and for our industry."

Chris, who previously served as the leader of BHGRE and ERA Real Estate, is collaborating closely with Yannaccone and Gehringer in her capacity as executive advisor to facilitate continued growth throughout the Anywhere network of franchisees across its six brands: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®.

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes approximately 12,400 independent sales associates in approximately 420 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and Turkey.

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate logo, and BHGRE® are registered service marks owned by Meredith Operations Corporation and licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated

Media Contact:
Leah Wright
[email protected]

BETTER_HOMES_AND_GARDENS_REAL_ESTATE_LLC_LOGO_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY29237&sd=2023-06-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/better-homes-and-gardens-real-estate-announces-ginger-wilcox-as-brand-president-301851076.html

SOURCE Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY29237&Transmission_Id=202306141345PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY29237&DateId=20230614
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.