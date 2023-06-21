On June 12, 2023, President and CEO, 10% Owner K Janac sold 13,764 shares of Arteris Inc ( AIP, Financial). This insider sell comes amidst a year of insider transactions for the company, with K Janac having sold a total of 15,764 shares and purchased 0 shares over the past year.

Arteris Inc is a leading provider of network-on-chip interconnect IP and tools that accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications. The company's technology helps customers design and develop semiconductor devices that are more power-efficient, have higher performance, and are more reliable.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Arteris Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 17 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

While the number of insider sells may raise concerns for some investors, it is essential to consider the context of these transactions. Insider sells can occur for various reasons, such as personal financial needs or portfolio diversification. It is crucial to analyze the relationship between insider transactions and the stock price to determine if there is a correlation.

Stock Price and Insider Transactions

On the day of K Janac's recent sell, shares of Arteris Inc were trading for $7.04 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $257.838 million. Over the past year, the stock price has experienced fluctuations, which may or may not be related to insider transactions.

It is essential to consider the overall market conditions and the company's performance when analyzing the relationship between insider transactions and stock price. In the case of Arteris Inc, the company has shown growth in its core business, which could be a contributing factor to the stock price fluctuations.

Valuation

When evaluating the valuation of Arteris Inc, it is helpful to consider the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. The GF Value is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Using these factors, the GF Value can provide a comprehensive view of the company's valuation and help investors determine if the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued. In the case of Arteris Inc, the stock's current price of $7.04 may be influenced by various factors, including market conditions, company performance, and insider transactions.

Conclusion

While the recent insider sell by K Janac may raise concerns for some investors, it is essential to consider the context of the transaction and the overall trends in insider transactions for Arteris Inc. By analyzing the relationship between insider transactions and stock price, as well as the company's valuation, investors can gain a better understanding of the potential impact of these transactions on the stock's performance.

As a financial stock market writer for gurufocus.com, it is crucial to provide accurate and comprehensive information to help investors make informed decisions. By considering the insider transactions, stock price, and valuation of Arteris Inc, investors can gain valuable insights into the company's performance and potential future growth.