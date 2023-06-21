Arteris Inc CEO K Janac Sells 13,764 Shares

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On June 12, 2023, President and CEO, 10% Owner K Janac sold 13,764 shares of Arteris Inc (

AIP, Financial). This insider sell comes amidst a year of insider transactions for the company, with K Janac having sold a total of 15,764 shares and purchased 0 shares over the past year.

Arteris Inc is a leading provider of network-on-chip interconnect IP and tools that accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications. The company's technology helps customers design and develop semiconductor devices that are more power-efficient, have higher performance, and are more reliable.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Arteris Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 17 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

1669042043508228096.jpg

While the number of insider sells may raise concerns for some investors, it is essential to consider the context of these transactions. Insider sells can occur for various reasons, such as personal financial needs or portfolio diversification. It is crucial to analyze the relationship between insider transactions and the stock price to determine if there is a correlation.

Stock Price and Insider Transactions

On the day of K Janac's recent sell, shares of Arteris Inc were trading for $7.04 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $257.838 million. Over the past year, the stock price has experienced fluctuations, which may or may not be related to insider transactions.

It is essential to consider the overall market conditions and the company's performance when analyzing the relationship between insider transactions and stock price. In the case of Arteris Inc, the company has shown growth in its core business, which could be a contributing factor to the stock price fluctuations.

Valuation

When evaluating the valuation of Arteris Inc, it is helpful to consider the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. The GF Value is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Using these factors, the GF Value can provide a comprehensive view of the company's valuation and help investors determine if the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued. In the case of Arteris Inc, the stock's current price of $7.04 may be influenced by various factors, including market conditions, company performance, and insider transactions.

Conclusion

While the recent insider sell by K Janac may raise concerns for some investors, it is essential to consider the context of the transaction and the overall trends in insider transactions for Arteris Inc. By analyzing the relationship between insider transactions and stock price, as well as the company's valuation, investors can gain a better understanding of the potential impact of these transactions on the stock's performance.

As a financial stock market writer for gurufocus.com, it is crucial to provide accurate and comprehensive information to help investors make informed decisions. By considering the insider transactions, stock price, and valuation of Arteris Inc, investors can gain valuable insights into the company's performance and potential future growth.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.